Scenes from the winter storm: See snow and ice across Mississippi

The Arctic air mass bringing freezing temperatures and snow to much of Mississippi and the southern United States has not turned the Coast into a winter wonderland.

Instead, cold rain has turned to sleet in some parts of South Mississippi and officials are asking people to stay off the roads as much as possible. Below-freezing temperatures overnight could turn to black ice, making for dangerous commutes Tuesday morning.

In many parts of the state, driving is already dangerous: one camera on an interstate in Jackson captured a car spinning off the road before the driver regained control.

Mississippians have also shared pictures and videos of something rare for the state: snow.

Here’s what Mississippians are seeing as the winter storm rolls through.

Vicksburg

Oxford

Jackson

Ridgeland

Clinton

Starkville

Isabelle Taft
Isabelle Taft covers communities of color and racial justice issues on the Coast through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms around the country.
