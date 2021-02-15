Weather
Scenes from the winter storm: See snow and ice across Mississippi
The Arctic air mass bringing freezing temperatures and snow to much of Mississippi and the southern United States has not turned the Coast into a winter wonderland.
Instead, cold rain has turned to sleet in some parts of South Mississippi and officials are asking people to stay off the roads as much as possible. Below-freezing temperatures overnight could turn to black ice, making for dangerous commutes Tuesday morning.
In many parts of the state, driving is already dangerous: one camera on an interstate in Jackson captured a car spinning off the road before the driver regained control.
Mississippians have also shared pictures and videos of something rare for the state: snow.
Here’s what Mississippians are seeing as the winter storm rolls through.
