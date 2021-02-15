Scenes from the winter storm: See snow and ice across Mississippi

The Arctic air mass bringing freezing temperatures and snow to much of Mississippi and the southern United States has not turned the Coast into a winter wonderland.

Instead, cold rain has turned to sleet in some parts of South Mississippi and officials are asking people to stay off the roads as much as possible. Below-freezing temperatures overnight could turn to black ice, making for dangerous commutes Tuesday morning.

In many parts of the state, driving is already dangerous: one camera on an interstate in Jackson captured a car spinning off the road before the driver regained control.

Mississippians have also shared pictures and videos of something rare for the state: snow.

Here’s what Mississippians are seeing as the winter storm rolls through.

Vicksburg

@WLBT my husband Alex Brown took this pic in front of his mothers house in Vicksburg, MS pic.twitter.com/g3LHEEQqEy — Kerry (@Kear_Bear_) February 15, 2021

Oxford

The Oxford, Mississippi square is one big sheet of ice.



(Photo via Matt Nichols) pic.twitter.com/ojFyUKdHtt — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) February 15, 2021

Jackson

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Our Field Crews were monitoring conditions in Mississippi as drivers spun out on the interstate in icy conditions.



Remember, "Ice and Snow ️TAKE IT SLOW!" pic.twitter.com/u4R5pzfVlu — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) February 15, 2021

Ridgeland

Snow ️ ️ in Mississippi pic.twitter.com/aOrESjYh3F — Wilton C. Jackson II (@WiltonReports) February 15, 2021

Clinton

MDOT crews are assisting truckers on I-20 near Clinton.



We cannot stress this enough: Unless there's an emergency, PLEASE STAY OFF THE ROADS AND STAY HOME. Your safety depends on it. #mswx #winterwx pic.twitter.com/H4QDumCjci — Melinda McGrath (@McGrathMDOT) February 15, 2021

Starkville

Check out the scene in Starkville, MS. They are currently under a Winter Storm Warning ️ for up to 6” of snow & sleet : @pb_n_kellyyy pic.twitter.com/Kp3kh8M9j9 — Ashley Kramlich (@AshleyKramlich) February 15, 2021

