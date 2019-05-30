Here’s what Trump, other leaders remember about Thad Cochran, a ‘consummate gentleman’

A sampling of other comments from the national and the state he represented reflected the respect people have for Cochran. They include:

President Donald Trump called Cochran “my friend” in a tweet . “He was a real Senator with incredible values — even flew back to Senate from Mississippi for important Healthcare Vote when he was desperately ill. Thad never let our Country (or me) down!” Trump said.

Emails and social media went to work conveying the memories and emotions of the day.

The nation mourned with Mississippi on Thursday as the country learned of the passing of former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran.

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.:

“He treated everyone with distinction, and had a caring and concerned heart for his constituents and the state he so dearly loved. Mississippi is a better place because of his leadership that was guided by wisdom and faith. One of my most cherished moments, which I will hold in my heart forever, is playing ‘God Bless America’ on the piano while he sang it in his Senate office on his last day there.

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.:

“The American economy is experiencing historic growth today in no small part because of the foundations laid by Thad Cochran. Out nation’s military is stronger, groundbreaking federal research continues to advance, our citizens are healthier and rural and agricultural communities from the Mississippi Delta and all across this country are more vibrant.”





U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.:

“He was an excellent public servant who understood the necessity of diversity and inclusion. Cochran’s talents will be missed by all Mississippians. “

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York:

“Thad Cochran was one of the most personally decent, nicest people I’ve met in my career in the Senate. He will be missed.”





U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader:

“Thad will be first remembered as a tireless champion of this fellow Mississippians. He took great pride in keeping promises to the people he represented — ensuring veterans’ access to care, improving educational opportunities and continuing a record of stellar constituent service for every single Mississippian.”





T.A. Hawks, Cochran’s chief of staff and staff director of Senate Agriculture Committee:

“He was a smart and thoughtful man who directed us to treat everyone who walked through his office with respect no matter where they were from, their background or station in life. He could immediately put visitors to his office at ease by the way he treated them and when pressed he would often entertain them with the piano in his office, however more often than not he would ask them to play. Much will be written about his impact on our state’s universities, shipbuilding, the Gulf Coast post-Katrina and agriculture, all of which is true. But the things I’ll consider long after today are his kindness, respect, hard work and how they were the hallmarks of his service to Mississippi.”

National Republican Senatorial Committee:

“He was a true patriot and champion for Mississippi values. May he rest in peace.”

Mississippi officials

Gov. Phil Bryant:

“Mississippi and our nation have lost a true statesman in Thad Cochran. He was a legend in the United States Senate where he worked tirelessly to move his state and country forward. He was one of our longest serving senators, and his influence can be felt in every corner of MS.”

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann:

“One of Mississippi’s greatest public servants passed today. His life’s work is imprinted on each of us through his leadership in education, agriculture, hurricane relief, and his calm approach to the major issues impacting our State and our Country.”

Attorney General Jim Hood:

“He was a true statesman who will be remembered for the tremendous amount of good that he did for Mississippi. Our prayers are with his family. Rest in peace, Senator Cochran.”

Treasurer Lynn Fitch:

“He was a true public servant, a patriot in every sense of the word. He gave freely of his time and talents to Mississippi and our nation. We have lost a great man with his passing.”





State Auditor Shad White:

“Sen. Cochran served our nation’s military and the State of Mississippi admirably for decades. He is a role model to all young public servants because of his demeanor and dedication to our state.”

Mark E. Keenum, Mississippi State University president: