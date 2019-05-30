Former Sen. Thad Cochran has passed away

US Sen. Thad Cochran campaigns in Richland, Mississippi U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran speaks on June 12, 2014, to a group of about 30 players at Empire Truck Sales in Richland, Mississippi. Cochran touted his work getting road and infrastructure funds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran speaks on June 12, 2014, to a group of about 30 players at Empire Truck Sales in Richland, Mississippi. Cochran touted his work getting road and infrastructure funds.

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran, who represented Mississippi in Congress for more than 45 years, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning in Oxford, a news release from the office of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says.

The news release goes on to say:

“Services are pending. Cochran, a Navy veteran who eventually served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, resigned from the Senate in April 2018 due to health concerns.

Cochran’s family extends its gratitude for the support shown to the Senator by Mississippians over the years.”

Cochran’s leadership position was key to Mississippi’s securing billions in Hurricane Katrina relief.