From Ingalls to Katrina, remembering former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran in photos

Thad Cochran, former senator from Mississippi, dies at age 81 Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran, who represented Mississippi in Congress for more than 45 years, passed away on May 30, 2019 in Oxford. He resigned from the Senate in April 2018 due to health concerns. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran, who represented Mississippi in Congress for more than 45 years, passed away on May 30, 2019 in Oxford. He resigned from the Senate in April 2018 due to health concerns.

Mississippi is mourning the loss of former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran, who died Thursday at his home in Oxford.





He was 81.

Cochran was a lawmaker for 45 years and never lost a general election.

Prominent political figures, including President Donald Trump, have spoken out about Cochran’s death and are offering support and sympathy for his family.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Like the rest of Mississippi, Cochran has been a prominent figure on the Coast for more than four decades. Many Coastians remember and appreciate the lawmaker’s time here immediately after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Here are historic photos of Cochran from years past.