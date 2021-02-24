Mario King resigns as mayor of Moss Point, pleads guilty to federal fraud charge

Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one federal charge in a 13-count indictment accusing them wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

The couple pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud before Judge Sul Ozerden.

Along with the guilty pleas came an end to Mario King’s reign as mayor of the River City.

On Friday, Moss Point aldermen called for the one-term mayor’s immediate resignation upon entering his guilty plea in federal court in Gulfport. They asked City Attorney Amy St. Pe’ to send a letter to the attorney general’s office requesting that his resignation be part of his plea agreement.

It was included in the plea Wednesday, and his resignation takes effect immediately.

“The Board believes that confidence in an elected official is destroyed when he is convicted of a crime,” the Board said in a statement released Friday.

The couple informed the courts of their plans to change their pleas to guilty just before the deadline to do so last week.

King and his wife remain free pending sentencing May 26.

Using donations to buy high-end cars, a pedigreed dog

A federal grand jury indicted the Kings on 13 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit fraud in June. The indictment was made public a month later.

The couple was accused of using donations raised for mental services at schools for Moss Point youth on personal items, such as down payments on a Volvo and Cadillac and to pay in full for a pedigreed dog for the family.

The Kings misspent donations from late 2018 or early 2019 to May 2019.

Some of the money, according to the indictment, was used to cover the costs of the Mayor’s Gala — which was promoted as a fundraiser — but the couple used some of the money on personal expenses.

The couple retrieved some of the donations and moved the money in April 2018 from an account Natasha opened in the name of the couple’s personal business, Rejuvenate LLC.

Here’s a look at some of the allegations in the indictment:

On April 8, 2019, Natasha King used a Rejuvenate debit card for a $2,000 down payment on a Cadillac XTC. She returned the car and CarMax sent her a check for the down payment, which she then deposited in the Kings’ personal checking account.

On May 1, 2019, Natasha King withdrew $1,000 cash from the Rejuvenate account and $2,700 from the couple’s checking account and used the total for a down payment on a Volvo, with $3,000 of the total being Rejuvenate funds.

On April 16, 2019, the Kings paid off $745 on two credit cards with money from the Rejuvenate account. The payments represented charges on the accounts for a Biewer Terrier dog that they had bought months earlier in Hattiesburg.

The wire fraud charges are related to donations transferred from PayPal to the Rejuvenate account, plus withdrawals from the account for personal expenses.

If the couple had gone to trial and been convicted, they were facing up to 20 years in prison.

Who will take over as mayor of Moss Point?

Residents elected the then 30-year-old Mario King, a Democrat, in June 2017. He already announced this year that he does not intend to seek reelection.

Since his first day in office, Mario King’s tenure has been marked by controversy, including , and a move by aldermen to cut his pay and an arrest on a domestic violence charge involving his wife though that was ultimately dismissed after Natasha King refused to testify.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case after Natasha King reported the incident.

State law does not allow a mayor guilty of certain felony offense to continue to serve in office.

However, St. Pe’ advised aldermen that an elected official, in this case King, is not automatically ineligible to hold office upon entering a guilty plea if the crime is something other than public corruption or peculation, also known as misappropriation of funds.

As a result, the Board had the attorney request in writing that the attorney general request his removal from office and for a judge to order the action.

Once the mayor’s seat is vacated, Mayor Pro-Tem Robert Byrd would serve until the board votes on who they want to serve for the remainder of the term that ends in June. Byrd could still be appointed to serve in that position.

State law does not require a special election if there is less than six months left in a term.

After the Sun Herald broke the news of the Kings’ decision to enter guilty pleas, the mayor sent an email to city officials saying he would make a statement after his court appearance this week.

If called on to do so, Byrd said he is ready to step in and take over as mayor and continue to run the operations until city leader vote on who they would like to serve in that position for the remainder of the term.