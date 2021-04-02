Who will be Moss Point’s new mayor? Here are 8 candidates who want to lead the city

Mayoral candidates in Moss Point agree on one thing: The stakes of the race in the River City are high.

The next mayor of Moss Point will be tasked with addressing big challenges such as gun violence and policing, restoring recreation opportunities and revitalizing downtown. But several candidates said in interviews that the most important issue is even more fundamental— restoring trust in city leadership.

Former Mayor Mario King, elected in 2017, pled guilty to a federal fraud charge in February, ending a tumultuous term in which one scandal after another brought negative press to Moss Point. Community members and candidates say the distractions of the King administration prevented the city from moving forward.

Charlotte Brown runs a YouTube channel called We Are Moss Point, dedicated to celebrating the city and boosting civic engagement. She said the city’s poor leadership and lack of communication from the municipal government has had widespread consequences. When people feel like the city isn’t being cared for by its leaders, she believes they’re less willing to participate in government and civic activities, and even less interested in maintaining their yards.

“We have had so many bad things happen to us, our little community, and nobody seems to get held responsible, no consequences,” she said. “What we have is a lot of people that are frustrated and want to see something good.”

The next mayor will have a big job, trying to rebuild residents’ trust in their leadership while trying to solve a series of difficult challenges.

Among the top issues in Moss Point are some of the most difficult policy questions facing American communities.

In recent months, a spate of high-profile shootings involving teenagers led King to institute a curfew for young people. The next mayor will be expected to come up with a strategy to address crime through policing as well as creating more opportunities for young people.

The city’s recreation department has been shuttered since around the time of the pandemic, a particularly painful development for a town known for producing star athletes like Super Bowl-winning football player Verlon Biggs and Major League Baseball relief pitcher Tony Sipp.

Business and economic development are also priorities, especially as downtown revitalizations occur in cities around the Coast.

Multiple candidates said that working with state and federal partners to win grants and funding will be key to Moss Point’s future.

The Democratic primary on April 6 is crowded with six candidates, including Billy Knight, who was narrowly defeated by King in the 2017 Democratic runoff. Howard Bailey is the only independent in the field and Richard McBride is the only Republican.

Here is how each candidate answered a questionnaire from the Sun Herald.

Jeramey Anderson (D)

What are the major issues facing Moss Point right now?

Our Forward Moss Point Plan speaks to four of the biggest issues facing Moss Point and our campaign believes they are all interwoven. Parks and Recreation, Economic Development, Housing, and Public Safety. We are focused on building a safer and stronger Moss Point for all and will work to ensure our neighborhoods are vibrant components of our community.

What do you hope to accomplish as mayor?

As our campaign slogan states, I want to restore hope in the people of Moss Point. We as a city must take advantage of the city’s unsurpassed beauty and untapped potential to become a bustling city with good jobs in small, medium, and large-scale businesses and industries. Our city must take advantage of our natural resources and become a strong vibrant southeastern gateway to Mississippi. Our administration will embark on a course led by strong leadership dedicated to being regionally, nationally, and globally recognized as a safe, diverse, vibrant, and innovative community; prepared to meet the emerging 21st century needs of residents and stakeholders.

What do you see as the identity of Moss Point?

Right now, Moss Point’s identity needs a complete makeover by ending street crime, public corruption and replacing them with a transparent government where its people are invited and welcomed. We must create a government where people trust their elected officials, where businesses and industries find a well-trained, skillful workforce and a vibrant attractive community to live in and support. We believe our Forward Moss Point Plan puts us on the right trajectory towards that point.

Rep. Jeramey Anderson has represented Moss Point in the state legislature since 2014. Paul Hampton

Howard Bailey (I)

What are the major issues facing Moss Point right now?

Youth violence, gun control and unemployment

What do you hope to accomplish as mayor?

To provide safety and security for our residents in Moss Point. That is a top priority. We would like to seek new business opportunities for our community, and restoring the recreation department for our youth to give them something positive to be involved in.

What do you see as the identity of Moss Point?

It has long been considered the river city with a beautiful atmosphere for vacationing tourists with access to several inland waterways.

Howard Bailey is running for mayor of Moss Point as an independent and will be on the general election ballot on June 8, 2021. Howard Bailey

Tenesha Batiste (D)

What are the major issues facing Moss Point right now?

Economic development, business development, tax base, crime, lack of trust in city government, misinformation

What do you hope to accomplish as mayor?

Business and economic development ... restoring accountability and credibility in the mayor’s office, rebuilding relationship on the local, county, and state level. Decreasing crime, solving open crimes, increasing public safety through recruitment and retaining city employees.

What do you see as the identity of Moss Point?

Moss Point is a beautiful city on the river with access to water, land, & railroad. Moss Point citizens are resilient and proud of their city, Moss Point could easily be a tourist destination. We have Audubon Center as well as an alligator farm just to name a few. We have beautiful Pelican Landing for conferences and special events. Our waterfront is immaculate. Not if, but when we develop the 63 corridor, Moss Point has the potential to be the next Diberville.

Tenesha Batiste is running for mayor of Moss Point in the Democratic primary on April 6, 2021. Tenesha Batiste

Sherwood Bradford (D)

What are the major issues facing Moss Point right now?

Moss Point needs to recover from the last four years during which relationships, policies, and systems were dismantled, and trust in local government was destroyed. The first step will be to conduct a forensic audit of the city’s finances. We need to make it clear to the residents that they will be provided accurate and timely information on the city’s financial status.

Like many communities we need to address crime. We will take a layered approach. Direct and decisive action will be taken to combat drug activity. Police officers will be recruited, trained, and compensated to reduce turnover. And we will restore youth activities and sports to keep our young people engaged in positive activities which will help them avoid the lure of negative behaviors.

Restoring recreation will also serve to enhance the quality of life for seniors and families. These quality of life elements help retain and attract residents. In the current economy, businesses follow population. So improving quality of life is a key element of economic development.

Infrastructure improvements are needed in Moss Point as throughout the country. Specifically in Moss Point, drainage is a major concern.

What do you hope to accomplish as mayor?

I plan to:

Restore recreation for all age groups

Complete drainage projects to alleviate flooding

Develop the magnificent mile project along I-10

Increase small retail in downtown

Attract medium and small light industrial manufacturing

I plan to Increase community engagement so that the people of Moss Point are armed with the information they need to keep the elected officials accountable.

What do you see as the identity of Moss Point?

Moss Point is often mischaracterized by outsiders. We need to do a better job of defining ourselves. As viewed from the inside, Moss Point is a friendly, family oriented town. We have a strong sense of history - a strong connection to our ancestors.

We live in a beautiful location. An economically strategic location. We are poised to capitalize on our natural assets. That will require vision, collaboration, and accountability. I am ready to lead and to serve.

Sherwood Bradford, currently a Moss Point alderman, is running for mayor in the Democratic Primary on April 6. Sherwood Bradford

Billy Knight (D)

What are the major issues facing Moss Point right now?

Public safety

Lack of economic development/Jobs

Poor infrastructure

Lack of recreation for all citizens

What do you hope to accomplish as mayor?

Create a positive image

Improve public safety

Correct infrastructure problems

Re-establish the recreation department

What do you see as the identity of Moss Point?

Great and supportive people

Small town atmosphere

Beautiful downtown waterfront

Billy Knight is running for mayor of Moss Point in the Democratic primary on April 6, 2021. Billy Knight

Richard McBride (R)

McBride did not respond by publication time. Because he is the only candidate in the Republican primary, he will be on the general election ballot in June.

Ashelia McCorvey (D)

What are the major issues facing Moss Point right now?

The major issue that Moss Point is facing right now is high crime rate, a shortage in affordable housing, no recreation activity, and little to no economic growth.

What do you hope to accomplish as mayor?

As mayor I want to collaborate with home builders, developers, land trust, and others community stakeholders to make Moss Point the best affordable place for people to live, work and raise their kids. I will recruit new business and quality restaurants that will make Moss Point enjoyable for our residents and tourists. And we will implement more enjoyable recreation activities for the community, especially for all youth.

What do you see as the identity of Moss Point?

At his moment a lot of people’s perception of Moss Point is that it a bad place to live, but that is far from the truth. I see Moss Point as being the center point that has many opportunities to bring in wealth and prosperity into the community.

Ashelia McCorvey is running for mayor of Moss Point in the Democratic primary on April 6, 2021. Ashelia McCorvey

Shira Stallworth (D)

What are the major issues facing Moss Point right now?

Simply, the needs of the citizens of Moss Point are not being met. One of the major issues in our city right now is the Parks and Recreations department that is shut down. This leaves our youth and families in a state of emergency. Our current administration has stated that our city does not have the money and are limited to resources. Our youth are under a curfew set forth by Mario King to decrease the crime, but our children don’t have anything to do as far as parks and recreations. A second major issue that our city is facing is public safety. We need to protect our public. Our police station and fire station need to be fully staffed and equipped to do their daily duties. Our infrastructure is failing. We need the roads, dilapidated buildings, and street signs to be improved. We need money here now to restore our city.

If elected by the people’s votes, my two top priorities will be to follow my S.I.M.P.L.E. plan, an acronym for Security, Investing, Manpower, Partnership, Leadership, and Education. I plan to serve the citizens of Moss Point first to make urgent help to our citizens’ basic needs by providing public safety & economic development. Public safety includes opening up our parks and recreations, securing our streets and neighborhoods, and having our Moss Point community rebuild trust and confidence in our city leaders again. My second priority will be ensuring the finances in our city for economic development. I will open the door to investors and entrepreneurs to come in and partner with our city to create jobs with innovative ideas and technology.

What do you hope to accomplish as mayor?

As mayor, I want to make Moss Point a great city to live in. In doing so, I will focus on infrastructure, education, and economic growth to rebuild our city to a high performing city. I plan to attract investors with job creation ideas that focus on decreasing poverty within our city. I will partner with banks, colleges, and organizations to thrive our economy. I plan to apply for grants and work with the state and federal government. I will engage with local employers, schools, and community leaders to improve our city’s talent pipeline. As a mayor, I would connect education and workforce development in creating jobs and training centers for our youth and employers. I plan to revitalize and beautify our river city Moss Point in attracting tourists, families, and businesses downtown. The beautification project will be essential in restoring our parks and recreations, building better schools, and providing safety on our streets. I plan to provide safety net areas for children to feel safe and protected.

What do you see as the identity of Moss Point?

Moss Point is a charming, beautiful River City. It encompasses everything within its borders for everyone or any business to succeed. I see the identity of Moss Point becoming a populated city for tourist, homeowners, and for many children to thrive. Within the next 4-8 years, I believe Moss Point will be recognized for its worth. We are a natural environment with historical attributes that makes our city shine. We have beneficial waterways, highways, and industrial industries that maximizes Moss Point’s potential. If elected Moss Point’s next mayor, I will assure our citizens that I will protect the image of our city by restoring its value.





