District Green is ready for its premiere in Biloxi ahead of more downtown development

A combination ribbon-cutting and block party is a teaser of what is to come in downtown Biloxi at The District on Howard.

The event begins at noon on March 5 at The District Green. It’s the property that has sat empty for a decade since Upstairs Downstairs night club, Spanish Trail Book Store and Adventures Bar & Grill were destroyed by a fire in January 2011.

Construction is underway to turn what was a mostly abandoned section of downtown into The District on Howard. The historic Barq’s building and other properties, long empty, are being redeveloped into a mix of apartments, retail and restaurants.

The developers have the large outdoor green space with seating, a stage and cafe lights ready to go, and they are ready to unveil The District Green.

Food trucks, music and other entertainment are planned in a socially-distant celebration, in conjunction with Biloxi Main Street’s First Friday event.

Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 3:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting by Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, who has worked to return Howard Avenue to the type of busy downtown he recalls while growing up in Biloxi.

“The District Green is a place for the community to gather, to grab a bite to eat for lunch, listen to live music outdoors, or spend time at night under the lights,” said Lee Young, owner and developer of The District on Howard.

“We have partnered with a few local organizations to host events and we have a few more in the works,” he said.

The live music schedule for March 5 is:

Marley Roberts, noon-2 p.m.

Amber Dedual, 2-3:30 p.m.

Nerf the World with Brooks Hubert, 3:30-5 p.m.

The Karate Kids, 5-7:30 p.m.

Blackwater Brass, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

TruWings and The Scratch Kitchen food trucks will be there, and Fly Llama Brewing and Liquor Therapy will provide adult beverages. Pop Brothers gourmet ice pops also will be available.

Games for kids and axe throwing for adults also are planned.

While work continues on restoring the buildings and creating The District on Howard, The District Green will be available to rent and food trucks will be there at lunch for those working and visiting downtown.