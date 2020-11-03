Live updates: Local, statewide, presidential election results from the MS Gulf Coast

South Mississippi voters lined up in record numbers Tuesday to cast ballots in a historic election year, when the threat of COVID-19 looms and the overall result is far from certain in a bitterly contested presidential race.

“As far as we’re concerned, Mississippi lines on election day have never looked like this, so we’re confident it’s a record turnout,” said Kendra James, communications director for Secretary of State Michael Watson.

“Obviously, way longer lines than what Mississippi is used to, but we’re just excited that everybody has turned out and is exercising their right to vote.”

Voters in some cases waited in lines for an hour or more at South Mississippi precincts, where few problems were widely reported despite the crowds and COVID-19 safety measures in force.

South Mississippi voters were determined to have their say.

“This is the heaviest voting Hancock County has ever seen before,” Hancock County Circuit Clerk Kendra Necaise said. “The lines are excessively long and they have been since 7 o’clock this morning when the polls opened, but everything is going smoothly even with the large crowds.”

How Mississippi voted for president

Senate race: Cindy Hyde-Smith vs. Mike Espy

In addition to the presidential race, a U.S. Senate race was on the ballot in Mississippi, where Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith was trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat Mike Espy.

Hyde-Smith, appointed to the seat after longtime Sen. Thad Cochran resigned for health reasons, beat Espy in a 2018 special election runoff.

Hyde-Smith maintained her lead in pre-election polls, although Espy raised far more money in the final months of the campaign and focused on getting out the Black vote on election day.

State flag: yes or no to Magnolia design

Two other big-ticket issues on Mississippi ballots were legalization of medical marijuana and a new state flag to replace the flag with Confederate battle emblem that the state Legislature finally agreed this summer to retire.

Medical marijuana: yes or no

Voters first had to choose whether to allow medical marijuana at all in the state, then choose between Initiative 65 or 65A.

Medical marijuana: 65 or 65A

Record absentee ballots in MS

Mississippi, which has 1,985,928 active registered voters, also saw a record number of absentee ballots cast. Mississippi is one of only five states where an excuse is needed for early voting. By Sunday, 231,031 absentee ballots had been filed, compared to a total of 102,915 in the 2016 presidential election.

Circuit clerks will continue to receive and count absentee ballots that arrive through 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 as long as they are postmarked by 5 p.m. Nov. 3.