Live updates: What to know about voting, races, more on Election Day on MS Gulf Coast

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Mississippi for the 2020 election, with the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden topping the ballot, followed by a contest for the U.S. Senate between Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy.

South Mississippi voters also will find on their ballots Republican Steven Palazzo’s unopposed race for re-election in the 4th District and Mike Randolph’s unopposed bid for re-election to the District 2 seat on the Mississippi Supreme Court, a nonpartisan race.

Depending on where a voter lives, local races also are on ballots, including a nonpartisan race for tax collector in Harrison County that features five candidates. Sample ballots for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties, plus other election information, can be found here.

Precinct lists for the three Coast counties can be found here.

Several statewide initiatives are on the ballot, including a historic vote for an official state flag that would replace the flag with Confederate battle emblem retired this summer by the state Legislature.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A picture of the proposed flag will be on the ballot.

The magnolia flag was designed by Rocky Vaughn of Ackerman.

Another initiative asks voters to decide if medical marijuana should be legal. Those who vote “yes” then have two options for legalization: the first added to the ballot by statewide referendum and the second proposed by the state Legislature.

A third initiative would remove a requirement that a statewide candidate wins election by receiving the most votes in a majority of the state’s four House districts and instead require that a statewide candidate wins by receiving a majority of the overall general-election vote.

COVID-19 precautions

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

With the threat of COVID-19 exposure, early voting has reached record levels in Mississippi and across the country this year. In Mississippi, a voter needs an allowed excuse to avoid the polls.

The only exception allowed for COVID-19 is for voters under physician-imposed quarantine or caring for a dependent under physician-imposed quarantine.

Poll workers will be wearing masks and handing them out to voters. Extra workers will be on hand to sanitize equipment, with social distancing in place where possible. A voter can be asked to remove his or her mask when presenting identification.

Voters need a driver’s license or other valid photo ID to cast ballots.

As soon as they are available, sunherald.com will post election results, vote totals and stories on key races, with real-time coverage as the news happens on election day.