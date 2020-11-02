Need to know where to vote? Here’s a list of every polling place on the MS Gulf Coast

If you’re planning to vote in person on Election Day today, be sure to check that your polling place hasn’t changed.

You can look up the polling location for your address on the Secretary of State’s website.

Here’s the list of polling locations for each Coastal county.

If you have to wait in line to vote, brush up on where candidates stand on key issues in our Mississippi Voter Guide.

Hancock County

District 1

101 - Lakeshore, 6440 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis

102 - Arlington, 1119 Dicks Street, Waveland

103 - Waveland East, 335 Coleman Ave., Waveland

104 - Pearlington, 5265 Highway 605, Pearlington

District 2

205 - Flat Top - 23472 Indian Ridge Rd., Picayune

206 - Catahoula, 10028 Browns Rd., Picayune

207 - Lee Town, Lee Town Rd., Picayune

208 - Bayou Phillip, 9155 Harbor Drive, Bay St. Louis

209 - Waveland West, 309 Highway 90, Waveland

210 - Crane Creek, 30350 Highway 603, Perkinston

District 3

311 - Deadeaux, 14595 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian

312 - North Bay West, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis

313 - Diamondhead East, 5300 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead

314 - Courthouse, 152 Main Street, Bay St. Louis

District Four

415 - Kiln West, 18692 Highway 43, Kiln

416 - West Shoreline Park, 10071 Kiln Waveland Cutoff Road, Waveland

417 - City Hall, 601 Bookter Street, Bay St. Louis

418 - South Bay, 912 S. Beach Boulevard, Bay St. Louis

419 - North Bay East, 312 Highway 90, Bay St. Louis

420 - Garden Isle, 3036 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis

District 5

521 - Edwardsville, 9998 Highway 603, Bay St. Louis

522 - Fenton, 2369 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln

523 - Kiln East, 5380 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln

524 - Diamondhead West, 5000 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead

525 - Standard, 25150 Highway 603, Kiln

Harrison County

District 1

1011 - East Biloxi, Dr. Frank Gruich, Sr. Community Center, 591 E. Howard Ave., Biloxi

1021 - Biloxi Central, Lopez Quave Public Safety Center, 170 Porter Ave., Biloxi

1031 - Biloxi #8, Lopez Elementary School, 140 St. John Ave., Biloxi

1041 - Biloxi Bay, VFW Post 2434, 1644 Pass Rd., Biloxi

1051- North Bay, D’Iberville Civic Center, 10395 Auto Mall Pkwy., D’Iberville

1061 - White Plans, White Plains United Methodist Church, 18013 White Plains Rd., Saucier

1071 - Poplar Head, Poplar Head Methodist United Church, 13196 Poplar Head Rd., Saucier

1081 - Biloxi 10, West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Rd., Biloxi

1091 - New Popps Ferry, First Baptist Church Biloxi, 1560 Popps Ferry Rd., Biloxi

District 2

2011 - Advance, Galilee Baptist Church, 23004 Saucier Advance Rd., Saucer

2031 - Lyman, Lyman Community Center, 13742 Highway 49, Gulfport

2041 - E. Orange Grove, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12290 Depew Rd., Gulfort

2051 - Gulfport #4, Central Fire Station, 1515 23rd Ave., Gulfport

2061 - Gulfport #5, Gulfport Little Theatre Inc., 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport

2071 - West Mississippi City, Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport

2091 - Bayou View, Bayou View Elementary School, 4898 Washington Ave., Gulfport

2111 - West Orange Grove, Orange Grove Library, 12135 Old Highway 49, Gulfport

2121 - Riceville, Persimmon Hill Baptist Church, 22081 Riceville Rd., Saucier

2131 - Stonewall, First Baptist Church of Gulfport, 12190 MS Highway 605, Gulfport

2141 - West Handsboro, Harrison County Sand Beach Authority, 842 Commerce St., Gulfport

District 3

3011 - Delisle, Delisle Volunteer Fire Department, 25242 Cuevas Delisle Rd., Pass Chrisian

3021 - E. Pass Christian, City Court Building, 105 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian

3031 - Westside, Westside Community Center, 4006 8th St., Gulfport

3041 - West Pass Christian, the Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian

3051 - Ladner, West Harrison County Fire Station, 10071 Vidalia Rd., Pass Christian

3061 - West Lizana, Lizana Volunteer Fire Department, 16445 Lizana School Rd., Gulfport

3071 - West Long Beach, First United Methodist Church of Long Beach, 208 Pine Street, Long Beach

3091 - East Long Beach, St. Thomas Catholic Church Religious Education Building, 712 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach

3111 - Long Beach #5, Grace Lutheran Church, 19221 Pineville Rd., Long Beach

3121 - Long Beach #6, Long Beach School Adm. Bldng., 19148 Commission Rd., Long Beach

3131 - Outside Long Beach, Faith Baptist Church, 8467 Canal Rd., Gulfport

3141 - Pineville, Pineville Elementary School, 5192 Menge Ave., Pass Christian

3151 - Vidalia, Sacred Heart Deadeaux Catholic Church, 14595 Vidalia Rd., Pass Christian

3161 - County Farm/Gulf Haven, County Farm Road Fire Station, 13243 County Farm Rd., Gulfport

District 4

4011 - Gulfport #3, 19th Street Community Center, 3319 19th Street, Gulfport

4021 - Gulfport #8, Disabled American Veterans Hall, 2600 23rd Ave., Gulfport

4041 - Gulfport #13, Gaston Hewes Recreation Center, 2733 33rd Ave., Gulfport

4051 - Gulfport #14, Gaston Point Community Center, 1505 Mills Ave., Gulfport

4061 - Gulfport #16, The Learning Center, 1215 Church St., Gulfport

4071 - East North Gulfport, Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison St., Gulfport

4091 - North Bel-Aire, Orange Grove Community Center, 14416 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport

4101 - South Bel-Aire, Bel-Aire Elementary School Gymnasium, 10531 Klein Rd., Gulfport

4111 - West North Gulfport, Isiah Fredericks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Gulfport

4121 - Magnolia Grove, Gulf Coast Community Action Agency, 500 24th St., Gulfport

District 5

5011 - New Hope, Harrison Central High School, 15600 School Rd., Gulfport

5031 - Biloxi #11, Donal M. Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Rd., Biloxi

5041 - East Handsboro, Francis X. Collins Lifetime Fitness Center, 2204 Swetman Blvd., Gulfport

5051 - East Mississippi City, Mississippi Gulf Coast Studios, 269 Debuys Rd., Gulfport

5061 - Howard Creek, Coalville United Methodist Church Activity Center, 12298 Shorecrest Rd., Biloxi

5071 - Saucier, Saucier Community Center, 23771 Saucier Lizana Rd., Saucier

5081 - Peace, Woolmarket Community Center, 16320 Old Woolmarket Rd., Biloxi

5091 - Bay Central, Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast, 1907 Popps Ferry Rd., Biloxi

5101 - Margaret Sherry, Margaret Sherry Library, 2141 Popps Ferry Rd., Biloxi







Jackson County

District 1

0101 - Highway 57, Volunteer Fire Department Station #2B, 17400 Highway 57, Vancleave

0102 - North Vancleave, Vancleave Methodist Church, 13620 Highway 57, Vancleave

0103 - Red Hill, Red Hill Methodist Church, 20800 Old River Road, Vancleave

0105 - East Central, East Central Community Center, 4300 Highway 614, Moss Point

0108 - Big Point, Big Point Community Center, 18413 Highway 613, Moss Point

0110 - Escatawpa, Escatawpa Community Center, 4107 Jamestown Road, Moss Point

0111 - Carterville, Old Vestry School, 25900 Schoolhouse Road, Vancleave

0113 - Orange Grove, Community Center, 9313 Old Stage Road, Moss Point

District 2

0202 - Sue Ellen, Sue Ellen Recreation Center, 4131 Sue Ellen Street, Moss Point

0203 - Recreation Center - Recreation Center by City Hall, 4400 Denny Street, Moss Point

0205 - YMBC Dantzler, Young Men’s Business Club, 3406 Dantzler Street, Moss Point,

0208 - Jefferson Street, Justice Court Building, 5343 Jefferson Avenue, Moss Point

0209 - Fair, Fair Hall, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula

District 3

0301 - Pinecrest, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3003 Belair Street, Pascagoula

0304 - Sacred Heart, Resurrection Elementary School, 3704 Quinn Drive, Pascagoula

0305 - Eastlawn, Eastlawn Baptist Church, 1704 Belair Street, Pascagoula

0307 - Presbyterian, First Presbyterian Church, 1819 Pascagoula Street, Pascagoula

0309 - North Pascagoula, Action Church, 4007 Pascagoula Street, Pascagoula

0310 - Gautier, Convention Center, 2012 Library Lane, Gautier

0311 - Hickory Hills, Martin Bluff Baptist Church, 7417 Martin Bluff Road, Gautier

District 4

0401 - Villa Maria, Villa Maria Retirement Apartments, 921 Porter Street, Ocean Springs

0402 - Ocean Springs Community Center, Ocean Springs Community Center, 512 Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs

0403 - Ryan Youth Center, 712 Pine Drive, Ocean Springs

0406 - St. Martin, St. Martin Community Center, 15008 Lemoyne Boulevard, Biloxi

0407 - Latimer, Latimer Community House, 10908 Tucker Road, Vancleave

0408 - Larue, Larue Community Center, 19400 Larue Road, Vancleave

0409 - West Jackson, West Jackson County Safe Room, 13000 Walker Road, Ocean Springs

District 5

0503 - Fontainebleau, Fontainebleau Community House, 3901 Highway 57, Ocean Springs

0504 - Gulf Park Estates, Wesley United Methodist Church, 8900 Old Spanish Trail, Ocean Springs

0505 - Ocean Springs Civic Center, Ocean Springs Civic Center, 3730 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs

0507 - South Vancleave, Central Jackson County Community Safe Room, 5500 Ballpark Road, Vancleave

0508 - Ocean Springs, Grace Baptist Church, 3707 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs