Elections
Need to know where to vote? Here’s a list of every polling place on the MS Gulf Coast
If you’re planning to vote in person on Election Day today, be sure to check that your polling place hasn’t changed.
You can look up the polling location for your address on the Secretary of State’s website.
Here’s the list of polling locations for each Coastal county.
If you have to wait in line to vote, brush up on where candidates stand on key issues in our Mississippi Voter Guide.
Hancock County
District 1
101 - Lakeshore, 6440 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis
102 - Arlington, 1119 Dicks Street, Waveland
103 - Waveland East, 335 Coleman Ave., Waveland
104 - Pearlington, 5265 Highway 605, Pearlington
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
District 2
205 - Flat Top - 23472 Indian Ridge Rd., Picayune
206 - Catahoula, 10028 Browns Rd., Picayune
207 - Lee Town, Lee Town Rd., Picayune
208 - Bayou Phillip, 9155 Harbor Drive, Bay St. Louis
209 - Waveland West, 309 Highway 90, Waveland
210 - Crane Creek, 30350 Highway 603, Perkinston
District 3
311 - Deadeaux, 14595 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian
312 - North Bay West, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis
313 - Diamondhead East, 5300 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead
314 - Courthouse, 152 Main Street, Bay St. Louis
District Four
415 - Kiln West, 18692 Highway 43, Kiln
416 - West Shoreline Park, 10071 Kiln Waveland Cutoff Road, Waveland
417 - City Hall, 601 Bookter Street, Bay St. Louis
418 - South Bay, 912 S. Beach Boulevard, Bay St. Louis
419 - North Bay East, 312 Highway 90, Bay St. Louis
420 - Garden Isle, 3036 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis
District 5
521 - Edwardsville, 9998 Highway 603, Bay St. Louis
522 - Fenton, 2369 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
523 - Kiln East, 5380 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
524 - Diamondhead West, 5000 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead
525 - Standard, 25150 Highway 603, Kiln
Harrison County
District 1
1011 - East Biloxi, Dr. Frank Gruich, Sr. Community Center, 591 E. Howard Ave., Biloxi
1021 - Biloxi Central, Lopez Quave Public Safety Center, 170 Porter Ave., Biloxi
1031 - Biloxi #8, Lopez Elementary School, 140 St. John Ave., Biloxi
1041 - Biloxi Bay, VFW Post 2434, 1644 Pass Rd., Biloxi
1051- North Bay, D’Iberville Civic Center, 10395 Auto Mall Pkwy., D’Iberville
1061 - White Plans, White Plains United Methodist Church, 18013 White Plains Rd., Saucier
1071 - Poplar Head, Poplar Head Methodist United Church, 13196 Poplar Head Rd., Saucier
1081 - Biloxi 10, West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Rd., Biloxi
1091 - New Popps Ferry, First Baptist Church Biloxi, 1560 Popps Ferry Rd., Biloxi
District 2
2011 - Advance, Galilee Baptist Church, 23004 Saucier Advance Rd., Saucer
2031 - Lyman, Lyman Community Center, 13742 Highway 49, Gulfport
2041 - E. Orange Grove, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12290 Depew Rd., Gulfort
2051 - Gulfport #4, Central Fire Station, 1515 23rd Ave., Gulfport
2061 - Gulfport #5, Gulfport Little Theatre Inc., 2600 13th Ave., Gulfport
2071 - West Mississippi City, Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport
2091 - Bayou View, Bayou View Elementary School, 4898 Washington Ave., Gulfport
2111 - West Orange Grove, Orange Grove Library, 12135 Old Highway 49, Gulfport
2121 - Riceville, Persimmon Hill Baptist Church, 22081 Riceville Rd., Saucier
2131 - Stonewall, First Baptist Church of Gulfport, 12190 MS Highway 605, Gulfport
2141 - West Handsboro, Harrison County Sand Beach Authority, 842 Commerce St., Gulfport
District 3
3011 - Delisle, Delisle Volunteer Fire Department, 25242 Cuevas Delisle Rd., Pass Chrisian
3021 - E. Pass Christian, City Court Building, 105 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian
3031 - Westside, Westside Community Center, 4006 8th St., Gulfport
3041 - West Pass Christian, the Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian
3051 - Ladner, West Harrison County Fire Station, 10071 Vidalia Rd., Pass Christian
3061 - West Lizana, Lizana Volunteer Fire Department, 16445 Lizana School Rd., Gulfport
3071 - West Long Beach, First United Methodist Church of Long Beach, 208 Pine Street, Long Beach
3091 - East Long Beach, St. Thomas Catholic Church Religious Education Building, 712 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach
3111 - Long Beach #5, Grace Lutheran Church, 19221 Pineville Rd., Long Beach
3121 - Long Beach #6, Long Beach School Adm. Bldng., 19148 Commission Rd., Long Beach
3131 - Outside Long Beach, Faith Baptist Church, 8467 Canal Rd., Gulfport
3141 - Pineville, Pineville Elementary School, 5192 Menge Ave., Pass Christian
3151 - Vidalia, Sacred Heart Deadeaux Catholic Church, 14595 Vidalia Rd., Pass Christian
3161 - County Farm/Gulf Haven, County Farm Road Fire Station, 13243 County Farm Rd., Gulfport
District 4
4011 - Gulfport #3, 19th Street Community Center, 3319 19th Street, Gulfport
4021 - Gulfport #8, Disabled American Veterans Hall, 2600 23rd Ave., Gulfport
4041 - Gulfport #13, Gaston Hewes Recreation Center, 2733 33rd Ave., Gulfport
4051 - Gulfport #14, Gaston Point Community Center, 1505 Mills Ave., Gulfport
4061 - Gulfport #16, The Learning Center, 1215 Church St., Gulfport
4071 - East North Gulfport, Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison St., Gulfport
4091 - North Bel-Aire, Orange Grove Community Center, 14416 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport
4101 - South Bel-Aire, Bel-Aire Elementary School Gymnasium, 10531 Klein Rd., Gulfport
4111 - West North Gulfport, Isiah Fredericks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Gulfport
4121 - Magnolia Grove, Gulf Coast Community Action Agency, 500 24th St., Gulfport
District 5
5011 - New Hope, Harrison Central High School, 15600 School Rd., Gulfport
5031 - Biloxi #11, Donal M. Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Rd., Biloxi
5041 - East Handsboro, Francis X. Collins Lifetime Fitness Center, 2204 Swetman Blvd., Gulfport
5051 - East Mississippi City, Mississippi Gulf Coast Studios, 269 Debuys Rd., Gulfport
5061 - Howard Creek, Coalville United Methodist Church Activity Center, 12298 Shorecrest Rd., Biloxi
5071 - Saucier, Saucier Community Center, 23771 Saucier Lizana Rd., Saucier
5081 - Peace, Woolmarket Community Center, 16320 Old Woolmarket Rd., Biloxi
5091 - Bay Central, Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast, 1907 Popps Ferry Rd., Biloxi
5101 - Margaret Sherry, Margaret Sherry Library, 2141 Popps Ferry Rd., Biloxi
Jackson County
District 1
0101 - Highway 57, Volunteer Fire Department Station #2B, 17400 Highway 57, Vancleave
0102 - North Vancleave, Vancleave Methodist Church, 13620 Highway 57, Vancleave
0103 - Red Hill, Red Hill Methodist Church, 20800 Old River Road, Vancleave
0105 - East Central, East Central Community Center, 4300 Highway 614, Moss Point
0108 - Big Point, Big Point Community Center, 18413 Highway 613, Moss Point
0110 - Escatawpa, Escatawpa Community Center, 4107 Jamestown Road, Moss Point
0111 - Carterville, Old Vestry School, 25900 Schoolhouse Road, Vancleave
0113 - Orange Grove, Community Center, 9313 Old Stage Road, Moss Point
District 2
0202 - Sue Ellen, Sue Ellen Recreation Center, 4131 Sue Ellen Street, Moss Point
0203 - Recreation Center - Recreation Center by City Hall, 4400 Denny Street, Moss Point
0205 - YMBC Dantzler, Young Men’s Business Club, 3406 Dantzler Street, Moss Point,
0208 - Jefferson Street, Justice Court Building, 5343 Jefferson Avenue, Moss Point
0209 - Fair, Fair Hall, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula
District 3
0301 - Pinecrest, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3003 Belair Street, Pascagoula
0304 - Sacred Heart, Resurrection Elementary School, 3704 Quinn Drive, Pascagoula
0305 - Eastlawn, Eastlawn Baptist Church, 1704 Belair Street, Pascagoula
0307 - Presbyterian, First Presbyterian Church, 1819 Pascagoula Street, Pascagoula
0309 - North Pascagoula, Action Church, 4007 Pascagoula Street, Pascagoula
0310 - Gautier, Convention Center, 2012 Library Lane, Gautier
0311 - Hickory Hills, Martin Bluff Baptist Church, 7417 Martin Bluff Road, Gautier
District 4
0401 - Villa Maria, Villa Maria Retirement Apartments, 921 Porter Street, Ocean Springs
0402 - Ocean Springs Community Center, Ocean Springs Community Center, 512 Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs
0403 - Ryan Youth Center, 712 Pine Drive, Ocean Springs
0406 - St. Martin, St. Martin Community Center, 15008 Lemoyne Boulevard, Biloxi
0407 - Latimer, Latimer Community House, 10908 Tucker Road, Vancleave
0408 - Larue, Larue Community Center, 19400 Larue Road, Vancleave
0409 - West Jackson, West Jackson County Safe Room, 13000 Walker Road, Ocean Springs
District 5
0503 - Fontainebleau, Fontainebleau Community House, 3901 Highway 57, Ocean Springs
0504 - Gulf Park Estates, Wesley United Methodist Church, 8900 Old Spanish Trail, Ocean Springs
0505 - Ocean Springs Civic Center, Ocean Springs Civic Center, 3730 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs
0507 - South Vancleave, Central Jackson County Community Safe Room, 5500 Ballpark Road, Vancleave
0508 - Ocean Springs, Grace Baptist Church, 3707 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs
Comments