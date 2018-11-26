No ‘liberals’ here: Trump fans line up early for Biloxi rally

Diehard Trump supporters lined up by 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 90 to get inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum gates by 8 a.m. for his rally tonight ahead of the Senate runoff election.
Trump decided on the visit when his choice in the race, Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, stirred the nation’s ire, and gave some Republican supporters in Mississippi second thoughts, after she made remarks about a “public hanging” and voter suppression. Hyde-Smith faces Democrat Mike Espy in Tuesday’s runoff.
If the early crowd of more than 100 is any indication, many of the attendees won’t be able to vote in Mississippi’s runoff. Like Rion Loisel, they drove in from other states.
“The Trumpublicans, that’s my thing,” said Loisel, who is from Louisiana. Loisel said he supports many of Trump’s policies, including building a wall along the nation’s border with Mexico.
A Latina for Trump, Eva Sara Landau, sported a Trump flag as a cape. She also loves all things Trump, including his stand on immigration. Landau said she is an American citizen who immigrated legally from Bolivia. She said immigrants need to follow the law in applying for asylum and citizenship.
Landau recently moved to Diamondhead from Florida and is not yet registered to vote in Mississippi.
But Eddie Rhodes is from St. Martin and said the main reason he came to the rally was for Hyde-Smith.
“I think she’s not going to bring the liberal things into the government anymore,” Rhodes said. And what did he mean by “liberal?”
Rhodes, a commercial fisherman, said: “People should be self sufficient instead of having the government do everything for them. We’ve got to make them responsible for themselves.”
The crowd was laid back. Some brought books to read. One man had just started reading “Game of Thrones,” while a woman in the crowd was sticking to politics with a copy of Judge Jeanine Pirro’s, “Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy.”
