Tate Reeves ‘will fight for the MAGA agenda,’ Donald Trump Jr. tells Oxford crowd

At a traditionally non-partisan Mississippi politics get-together known for short speeches, Donald Trump Jr. gave a half-hour polemic Thursday night, railing against the national Democratic party and the impeachment inquiry ramping up against his father.

And the audience loved it.

Hundreds came out to Johnny Morgan’s shop in the woods outside Oxford to see politicians — all Republican except Democratic candidate for transportation commissioner, Joe Grist — stand on an old wooden bench and give stump speeches.

The dress code appeared to be business casual with cowboy boots optional. Organizers estimated this was probably the highest attended Good Ole Boys and Gals barbecue in the event’s decades-long history — thanks to Trump Jr.

He arrived at the Oxford event from a hunting lodge outside Hattiesburg, where attendees spent $500 each on a fundraiser for Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, the Republican nominee for governor.

Trump Jr. repeatedly noted how strange it was that he – the son of a billionaire from New York City — could connect so well with working people in Mississippi.

“No one understands the irony better than me,” he said.

Trump Jr. talks national politics

He kicked off his speech saying children nowadays were “brainwashed” with “liberal crap” from up North.

Trump Jr. recalled having an “awesome time” at the 2016 Neshoba County Fair, where Gov. Phil Bryant said 99.9 percent of attendees were supporters of his father, and the only other guy there was “confused.”

There’s a lot of Democratic history in the South, Trump Jr. told the crowd Thursday night, but “this isn’t your grandfather’s Democrat party.”

The country is in great financial shape under President Donald Trump, Trump Jr. said, but the “fake news” media doesn’t want people to know that.

Much of his speech was spent attacking the leading Democratic contenders for president in 2020 and he claimed they were advocating a communist government similar to Czechoslovakia in the 1980s.

Trump Jr. described visiting Czechoslovakia as a child with his grandfather and witnessing bread lines there.

“I’ve waited in those bread lines that Bernie Sanders thinks are so great,” Trump Jr. said, then promoted his upcoming book “Triggered.”

Midway through his speech, Trump Jr. praised Reeves, who stood nearby. Reeves “will fight for the MAGA agenda,” Trump Jr. said, though he made no references to any Mississippi-specific issues.

Trump Jr. returned to the impeachment inquiry in Washington, taking potshots at former FBI Director Robert Mueller, “a little past his prime,” and Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, “Adam full of Schiff.”

If you don’t believe in the “Deep State” yet, he told the crowd, “Then you’re a moron.”

About 24 minutes into the speech, Trump Jr. asked if he was getting boring.

No, the crowd shouted, and Trump Jr. kept going for six more minutes.

He gave a shout-out to his father’s upcoming rally in Tupelo next week.

“Next Friday is gonna be awesome,” he said, then encouraged Mississippians to vote for Reeves.

Trump Jr. was the last speaker of the night.

Reeves compares himself to Trump

Reeves spoke beforehand, saying he predicts all statewide elected positions will be held by Republicans and the Legislature will keep its current Republican super-majority.

“We’re gonna run this state like Donald J. Trump is running America,” he said.

Reeves compared himself to Trump, and the investigations into the 2016 presidential election. Without saying it outright, Reeves referenced his gubernatorial opponent, Democrat Attorney General Jim Hood, and his investigation into a planned $2 million road near Reeves’s subdivision.

“Jim Hood has done things that would embarrass even (former FBI Director) Jim Comey and Hillary Clinton.”

Hood, who has attended past Good Ole Boys and Girls events, was absent Thursday night.

“Oh and by the way he loves north Mississippi so much he couldn’t even find time to be at Good Ole Boys,” Reeves said. “He may be in San Francisco raising money.”

Reeves then introduced Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality and former wife of the Democratic mayor of San Francisco.

