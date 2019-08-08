‘Magical thumb drive’: Scott DeLano will ask for recount in Mississippi Senate race

Scott DeLano claims victory in razor thin race for District 50 seat Scott DeLano claimed victory over Dixie Newman in District 50 with a thin margin of 33 votes. The race will not be certified until the affidavits have been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scott DeLano claimed victory over Dixie Newman in District 50 with a thin margin of 33 votes. The race will not be certified until the affidavits have been counted.

A “magical thumb drive” with votes that changed the outcome of the District 50 Mississippi Senate race is why Scott DeLano will likely request a recount, the Republican said Thursday.

DeLano faced off against Biloxi Councilwoman Dixie Newman, also a Republican, in the 2019 Mississippi primary elections Tuesday night. The winner in the race would take the seat. There was not a Democrat competitor.

With 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, DeLano was ahead of Newman by 33 votes. The race was not called then because affidavit ballots would need to be counted.

DeLano said 22 affidavits were counted Wednesday morning. He garnered 4 more points, putting him ahead by 37.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Things changed Wednesday afternoon.

A jump drive from a D’Iberville polling precinct apparently wasn’t counted Tuesday night, Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner told DeLano and Newman. After adding those votes, Newman had pulled ahead of DeLano by one vote.

The race has not yet been called because three affidavit ballots have yet to be certified. Those voters had 96 hours to bring their ID to Ladner’s office. However, those affidavits won’t change the outcome of the DeLano-Newman race, Newman’s campaign manager, Holly Gibbs, told the Sun Herald Thursday morning.

Ladner told Gibbs that the three affidavits were outside of the district, meaning they would not vote in the District 50 race, Gibbs said.

“I’m up by 37 votes, and then a magical thumb drive appears that’s been sitting on Connie’s desk for half the day,” DeLano said. “We didn’t know anything about it until 4:30 in the afternoon, and the vote swings one to my opponent.”

DeLano said it’s irregular that a jump drive with votes would be found the day after the election results were recorded with 100% of precincts reporting.

“I’m concerned about the integrity of the race ... and why wasn’t there a reconciliation of votes from individual precincts the night before (Tuesday),” DeLano said.

“Why didn’t somebody know that there was a thumb drive missing on Tuesday night before everyone attested to the accuracy of the work they performed that night?”

The Newman campaign wasn’t surprised at DeLano’s request.

“It is within his rights to request a recount,” Gibbs said. “I would expect nothing less.”

Gibbs said Thursday that Newman will likely wait until the results are made official before making a statement to the media.

Newman “broke down in prayer” when she found out the three affidavits would not affect the outcome of the race, Gibbs said.

“She’s just taking it in right now,” Gibbs said. “It’s been emotional.”

DeLano said he expects to ask the Republican Executive Committee to review the votes. He will also ask for a recount.

“All I want is a fair process,” DeLano said. “I have no idea how the chain of custody for that jump drive was compromised. ...With only a one-point difference, I think that it would be the responsible thing to do.”

The Sun Herald has reached out to Ladner for comment.

SHARE COPY LINK Ready to vote in the next election? There are a few steps you need to take first, such as making sure you are registered properly in the state of Mississippi. Here's how to do that.