Where’s Jim Cantore? Sign urges weatherman to ‘stay home’ as hurricane nears Louisiana

Weatherman Jim Cantore wants to know “Where’s the love?” after a sign on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway urged him to stay away as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta.

The Weather Channel meteorologist, best known for his live coverage from areas hard hit by hurricanes, received little love from locals who used the highway’s overhead signage board to get their message across: “JIM CANTORE, STAY HOME!”

Cantore posted his response on Twitter, along with a photo of the sign Tuesday.

The Weather Channel has already begun sending reporters to areas within the hurricane’s forecast track, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported. There’s no word on where Cantore will end up, but Louisianans have made it clear they don’t want him there.

“We love you, but please stay away until November 30th,” one Twitter user wrote.

“You’re only allowed to visit the Gulf states well outside of hurricane season,” another agreed.

Another commented that folks who’ve lived in a hurricane zone “know that when you roll into town, it’s about to go down!”

Cantore is no stranger to hurricanes, and viewers are sure to find him wherever the storm is forecast to hit. It’s also often why his presence isn’t something to look forward to.

“It’s kind of weird the way the whole thing has grown where I’m kind of the Grim Reaper,” he told the USA Today Network last month while covering Hurricane Sally, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

The Gulf’s latest system, Hurricane Delta, is forecast to make landfall near the central Louisiana coast late Friday, bringing with it the risk of heavy rain and dangerous hurricane-force winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. Storm surge and hurricane watches were issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast early Wednesday.

The system quickly morphed into a Category 4 storm in less than 24 hours on Tuesday, becoming one of the “most rapidly intensifying hurricanes in history,” the Sun Herald reported.