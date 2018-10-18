Coroner releases cause of death for airman found dead in Biloxi river

An airman found dead in the Tchoutacabouffa River behind his apartment complex drowned, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said.
The coroner released the cause of death for Staff Sgt. Luis O. Cisneros-Godinez, 31, on Wednesday. He was from Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“There were no injuries that would indicate that an alligator had injured the deceased,” Hargrove said in response to speculations that Cisneros-Godinez had fallen prey to an alligator.
The airman disappeared Oct. 6 in the river behind Arbor Landing on the River, the waterfront complex where he lived off Popps’ Ferry Road. His remains were found in the river on Oct. 7.
He was stationed at Keelser’s 81st Training Wing.
Cisneros-Godinez was a medical lab technician with the 81st Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron, Keelser officials said.
The possibility of an alligator attack came after the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources issued a warning to not feed alligators in the area when it announced the airman was missing.
“We do know that there were alligators in the area during that time,” DMR Marine Patrol Chief Keith Davis told the Sun Herald.
