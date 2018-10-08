Keesler airman who died was found in Biloxi river, coroner says

The body of an airman stationed at Keesler Air Force Base was recovered from the Tchoutacabouffa River, officials said Monday.
He has been identified as Luis Cisneros-Godin, 31, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Monday.
Keesler announced the death of an active-duty service member Sunday afternoon, saying the airman was assigned to Keesler’s 81st Training Wing.
Cisneros-Godin disappeared Saturday from behind Arbor Landing on the River, the waterfront complex where he lived, Hargrove said.
Officers received a 911 call at 12:29 p.m. Saturday for a possible drowning behind the complex at 1850 Popp’s Ferry Road, Hargrove said.
Biloxi police and firefighters, state wildlife officers and a number of other first responders went to the area and began to search for him.
His remains were found at 8:18 a.m. Sunday, Hargrove said late Monday afternoon.
Hargrove said his death is under investigation.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our airman,” Col. Debra A. Lovette, wing commander, said in a statement on Sunday. “We are all deeply saddened by this tragic loss in our Dragon family.”
Other agencies that assisted in the search include the Harrison County Coroner’s Office, Keesler Office of Special Investigations, Harrison County Fire Services, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
He is the second airman stationed at Keesler to die in two months.
First Lt. Sonagnon Dabli, 29, died on base on Aug. 21. He was a bio-environmental engineer also assigned the 81st Training Wing. Details on his cause of death have not been released.
Paul Hampton of the Sun Herald contributed to this report.
