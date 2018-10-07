Airman found dead at Keesler Air Force Base Sunday morning

An airman was found dead Sunday morning at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi but officials have released few details.
They say the airman’s name will be released 24 hours after his family is notified. A release said the cause of death remained under investigation. The active duty airman was stationed with Keesler’s 81st Training Wing.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our airman,” said Col. Debra A. Lovette, the wing commander. “We are all deeply saddened by this tragic loss in our Dragon family.”
The 1,784-acre base, which has about 11,000 military and civilian employees, is also home to the 403rd Wing, an Air Force Reserve Command unit that includes the “Hurricane Hunters” and the 815th Airlift Squadran “Flying Jennies” and the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron.
