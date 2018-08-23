Keesler official identifies serviceman who died on base in Biloxi

A 29-year-old bio-environmental engineer assigned to Keesler Air Force Base has been identified as the service member who died at Keesler this week.
First Lt. Sonagnon Dabli had joined the Air Force in San Diego on January 2, Col. Lance C. Burnett, vice commander of the 81st Training Wing, said in a news release Thursday evening.
An investigation is under way to determine the circumstances surrounding his death, Burnett said.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Dabli,” Burnett said.
“Sonagnon was relatively new to Keesler and the Air Force, but his infectious personality was known to whomever he met and he was a treasured member of the 81st Training Wing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
Dabli died at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 21.
He was assigned to the 81st Aerospace Medicine Squadron and was originally from Benin, Africa, Burnett said.
The 81st Training Wing Public Affairs Office will provide an update on his death when more information becomes available, he said.
Anyone with claims for or against his estate should contact the Summary Court Officer, Lt. Col. Weilun Hsu, 81st AMDS at 228-376-0449.
Comments