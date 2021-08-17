Here’s an updating list of MS Coast schools that are closed for COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID school closures on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

As Mississippi battles the deadly COVID-19 fourth wave sparked by the contagious delta variant, many districts closed schools soon after starting because of coronavirus outbreaks among teachers, staff and students.

School districts are legally required to report new cases, quarantines and school closures to the Mississippi State Department of Health. The health department updates that list and releases it on Tuesdays.

Here’s a list of schools in South Mississippi that are closed due to COVID outbreaks. The Sun Herald will update this list throughout the year as districts close and reopen.

Hancock County School District

South Hancock Elementary closed for 14 days on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Hancock High School closed for 14 days on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Hancock Middle School and East Hancock Elementary closed for 14 days on Monday, Aug. 16.

Stone County School District

Stone High School closed for 14 days on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

George County School District

George County High School is closed through Aug. 27.

Agricola Elementary school is closed until Aug. 20.

Did your child's school close due to COVID-19?

