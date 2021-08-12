COVID outbreak closes another MS Coast high school, the 2nd closure in its district

Hancock High School in Kiln became the latest Coast school to close and send students home due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Hancock County School District announced on Thursday.

Students were set to be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. The school will be closed for 14 days.

The school district said the decision was made to “prevent any additional positive cases of COVID.”

Students will enter distance-learning during this period with teachers and staff reporting to work each day.

Parents were first informed of the decision Thursday morning through a call-out. It’s the second school in the district to close because of growing coronavirus cases. South Hancock Elementary in the Lakeshore community closed for 14 days earlier this week.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“As always, the safety of our students and employees are of utmost importance to us,” the school district said in a statement. “We appreciate the support of our parents and community as we work to keep everyone as safe as possible during this time.”

Stone High School and Agricola Elementary in George County have also closed recently because of COVID outbreaks.