Another South Mississippi school closes for 14 days due to COVID-19 spread

Another South Mississippi school is closing due to COVID-19.

Students at Stone High School in Stone County are being sent home at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and will learn virtually for 14 days. They’ll return to campus on Aug. 26, the district announced in a Facebook post.

“We will be following the Mississippi State Department of Health recommendations to move to this virtual learning schedule for 14 days for the health and safety of our campus and to interrupt transmission by quarantining all students and to allow time for additional cleaning of the facilities,” the district wrote on Facebook.

It is not clear how many cases have been recorded at the school and how many students had been asked to quarantine because of exposure.

The state health department recommends schools consider closure if three or more COVID-19 outbreaks are reported at the same time, or if so many staff and students are in quarantine that absences are “impacting the learning environment.” An outbreak is defined as three or more cases in a group setting, like a classroom, sports team or bus.

When the state health department released its first report on COVID-19 cases at schools on Tuesday, covering the week Aug. 2-Aug. 6, no Stone County schools were included. Harrison County schools, across the county’s five districts, were also not included.

On Tuesday, parents at South Hancock Elementary were informed that school will also be closed for 14 days because of COVID-19 cases at the school.