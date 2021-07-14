Education

No more masks? Here are MS Coast districts’ COVID plans for 2021-22 school year

Coast school districts are developing plans to reopen as the COVID-19 pandemic enters a new stage in Mississippi: the delta variant is dominant, cases and hospitalizations are ticking up, and vaccinations are stubbornly low.

A Sun Herald review of Coast school district’s preliminary plans for the 2021-22 school year found that many of last year’s pandemic protocols, like mandatory mask-wearing and virtual learning options, will be gone this year, though much could change before school starts for most districts in early August.

No district said they plan to require the vaccine for anyone, or to require students and teachers to report their vaccination status.

Children are at lower risk of contracting COVID-19 and suffering serious consequences from the virus, according to the CDC. But emerging variants, including the delta variant, could affect young people differently. Because a vaccine for kids under age 12 has not yet been approved, they may be at particular risk, doctors say.

On Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced that seven children in Mississippi are in an ICU with COVID-19, two of whom are on ventilators. Since the pandemic began, three children under age 18 in the state have died of COVID-19.

Last week, Dobbs said that the state’s low vaccination rate, currently at about 33.4%, is helping the virus spread and increasing the danger even to those who have been vaccinated.

“Our collective undervaccination has put us all at risk,” he said.

Dr. Randy Roth, chief medical officer at Singing River Health System, said he recommends the vaccine to everyone 12 and older.

“I get that you’re giving something that was really developed quickly to your son or daughter,” he said. “But I think the data is really bulletproof. Your child is probably in more danger riding an ATV or a four-wheeler than getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.”

Under an executive order by Gov. Tate Reeves, students and teachers were required to wear masks for all of the last school year. But Reeves said in May that he does not anticipate a mask mandate this fall. On Tuesday, the Daily Journal of Tupelo reported that Reeves’ office reiterated he does not plan to mandate masks in schools.

Last week, the CDC recommended all unvaccinated people wear masks at school.

But on the Coast, every district but Moss Point and, according to its current plan, Bay St. Louis-Waveland, will not require masks. (Many of those plans were released before the CDC issued its guidance on Friday.)

Roth said he wouldn’t be surprised if mask policies in particular evolve over the next few weeks.

Last year, nearly every district offered a virtual or distance learning option for anyone who wanted it. This year, only Gulfport and Ocean Springs will make it available to anyone. Most other districts will limit it to students who have a specific medical issue or consider requests on a limited basis.

In order to receive federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, each district had to develop a “Safe Return Plan” describing plans for social distancing, mask wearing, and instruction in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak that sends students or a whole school home.

Here is information from each district’s current plan. As they did last year, plans are likely to evolve as the start of the school year approaches.

Bay St. Louis-Waveland

Biloxi

Gulfport

Hancock County

Harrison

Jackson County

Long Beach

Moss Point

Ocean Springs

As of Tuesday morning, the Ocean Springs safe return plan was not yet finalized. District spokesman Trey Brennan said virtual learning was open to all students with registration, and that students and staff will not be required to report their vaccination status.

This story will be updated with the details of the Ocean Springs plan when it is available.

Pascagoula-Gautier

Pass Christian

A pediatrician’s perspective

In July 2020, cases were surging toward their first peak in Mississippi, with a seven-day average well above 1,000 by the end of the month.

Parents, students and even teachers waited until a few days before the planned start of the year for Gov. Tate Reeves to announce he would not delay opening for most Mississippi schools. (Even so, two Coast districts decided on their own to open late.)

This year, cases are ticking up, but still below 500 most days, and there’s little discussion on the Coast that the school year will be delayed.

Dr. Andrea Logan, a pediatrician at Singing River, said the health effects of the pandemic on children have gone well beyond COVID-19 itself. In her own practice and in national data, she saw increases in children’s mental health issues as their activities and routines were upended.

She said she understands concerns about children’s safety at school, but thinks pandemic safety practices have come at a cost.

“It’s just as important to have our children have their childhood, as it is anything else,” she said.

Logan said she encourages parents of children 12 and older to get their kids vaccinated. While a single dose of Pfizer or Moderna offers little protection against the delta variant, a recent study found, fully vaccinated people are well-protected.

When Logan talks to the parents of younger children who are scared of exposing their kids to COVID-19, she tells them that viral infections among children are common, but rarely cause serious consequences.

“I understand parents are afraid, but there’s never going to be a time that it’s totally risk-free to send your child to a building full of other children,” she said.

