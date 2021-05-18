Will K-12 students in MS have to wear masks to school in the fall? What Reeves says

Gov. Tate Reeves says he does not anticipate a mask mandate for K-12 students when school starts in the fall of 2021.

He said the current executive order requiring masks in schools will expire for students on the last day of school, which varies by district.

“I do not anticipate there being any mask mandates in K-12 settings to begin next fall,” Reeves told Frank Corder of the online website Y’all Politics.

Reeves’ executive order of April 30 ended all COVID-19 restrictions in Mississippi with the exception of requiring masks in academic and school buildings through the end of this school year.

Mississippi's K-12 students will NOT be required to wear masks when school resumes in Fall 2021, Governor Tate Reeves said this morning.





Latest COVID case, vaccine counts

COVID-19 cases have declined in Mississippi from post-holiday highs as more people are vaccinated. On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Health Department reported 202 new cases of COVID-19, with 408 cases reported from Aug. 31 to May 13 after investigations.

MSDH reports that 865,895 residents have been fully vaccinated, with 994,443 receiving at least one dose.

Vaccines are widely available in Mississippi and residents 12 or older are eligible to receive the shots at no cost. Providers can be located on a map at the MSDH website.