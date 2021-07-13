12 Mississippi children are in ICUs with COVID, with 10 on ventilators, Dobbs says

Twelve children in Mississippi are in intensive care with COVID-19, including 10 on ventilators, Mississippi’s state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Monday in tweet.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has been reported to have a greater effect on younger people, and the rapid spread of the variant is causing concern across the nation.

Last week, Dobbs warned Mississippians to prepare for a second wave of the coronavirus.

“MSDH recommends that all Mississippians 12 years of age and older receive COVID vaccination,” Dobbs said. “MSDH recommends that all unimmunized wear a mask when indoors in public settings.”

Delta Surge - be careful. Now with 12 children in ICU with 10 on the ventilator (life support) pic.twitter.com/SQEfTFLS3I — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 13, 2021

Even though much of the nation has made progress with vaccinations, Mississippi lags behind most other states. The percentage of the state’s population that is fully vaccinated is 33.4 percent, according to Our World in Data.

On Tuesday, the State Department of Health reported 219 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths.