Family of baby killed in I-10 chase to demand answers outside Gulfport Police Dept.

La’Mello Parker’s family is joining others outside the Gulfport Police Department on Wednesday to demand Coast law enforcement shed light on who is responsible for the infant’s death after officers fired into his father’s vehicle.

Joining the family at the 11 a.m. press conference are members of the Biloxi NAACP, Black Lives Matter Mississippi, Yo Gulf Coast, the Mississippi Rising Coalition and ADOS Mississippi.

The Parker family is among those backing the demands for authorities to maintain transparency by releasing police body camera and eyewitness video footage along with reports and other information on the May 3 police shooting on Interstate 10 in Biloxi.

“We are the community members of the neighborhoods these officers patrol and police,” Reginald Virgil of Black Lives Matter Mississippi said in a press release announcing the press conference. “We don’t feel safe or respected when police act with the excessive force and disregard for life and public safety...

“Worse, the law enforcement agencies involved have not been transparent with us when we voice our concerns and frustration and try to get answers. We are the taxpayers who pay their salaries. Black lives matter. La’Mello’s life mattered. Our lives matter.”

Three-month-old La’Mello died of a gunshot wound to the back after a low-speed pursuit on Interstate 10 in Mississippi.

The baby was in a car with his father and double murder suspect, Eric Derrell Smith.

Smith had fled in a car with the infant after he allegedly shot and killed La’Mello’s mother, Christin Parker, 32, and her nephew, Brandon Parker, 26, at their home near Baton Rouge earlier on May 3.

Smith drove from Louisiana into Mississippi before police pursuit began on Interstate 10 in Gulfport.

Law enforcement officers used spike strips to flatten the tires on Smith’s car. He drove as slow as 10 mph at times, and the pursuit ended when Smith drove into the interstate median near Woolmarket.

Biloxi police said in a press release that Smith was getting out of his car and “shots were fired,” but in eyewitness videos, it’s unclear what Smith did.

What is clear in the video footage is Mississippi law enforcement officers firing over 20 rounds into the car.

Gulfport police, Harrison County sheriff’s deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol state troopers were involved in the incident. Biloxi police are handling the ongoing independent investigation.

Over the weekend, La’Mello’s relatives, Jeremy Parker and Lashunda Parker, along with La’Mello’s four siblings attended a fundraiser at the Kroc Center in Biloxi to help the Parker family.

The family wants law enforcement to release video footage along with information on whether the bullet that killed the baby came from a law enforcement officer’s gun.

Since the baby’s killing, Black Lives Matter Mississippi and the Biloxi NAACP have demanded transparency in the shooting along with accountability for what happened to La’Mello.

Those requests have not been met.

Instead, the groups said in a news release, law enforcement agencies “have attempted to obfuscate, deflect from and defend their actions on May 3, which at worst, murdered an innocent three month old infant, and at best, were a blatant and negligent demonstration of a lack of proper training and execution in deescalation and preservation of life.”