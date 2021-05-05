Coast coroner releases cause of death for baby killed during police shooting on I-10

The Harrison County coroner has released the cause of death but no other details after a baby died a day after being in a car that was shot over 20 times by law enforcement.

The 4-month-old died of a single gunshot would, Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald.

He did not say whose bullet hit the baby boy, or where he was struck.

The infant was in the car with a double homicide suspect, Eric Derrell Smith, during a police chase on Interstate 10 on Monday.

Smith is suspected of killing his girlfriend and nephew and Baton Rouge before being spotted on the interstate in Mississippi.

Officers tried spike strips to disable the car, but Smith kept driving at a slow speed and got stuck trying to turn around in the median, officials have said.

Police said that’s when Smith fired and the surrounding officers starting firing at the vehicle, killing Smith.