Mississippi police shoot more than 20 rounds at car in fatal I-10 pursuit, video shows

A motorist captured video of Coast law enforcement officials firing more than 20 shots at the car of a double murder suspect from Louisiana who died as a result.

The shooting happened after the suspect, Eric Derell Smith, of Baton Rouge, led police on a vehicle pursuit that began in Baton Rouge and ended in Harrison County. Smith’s infant son was inside the car.

The video captures what happened after Smith’s blue Nissan Altima is stopped in the Interstate 10 median in Harrison County just west of the Woolmarket exit.

A police patrol car is backed in behind Smith’s car and over 40-plus law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights are parked in the eastbound lane of the interstate.

More than four officers are seen outside their cars with their guns drawn and a police K-9 is seen running around the suspect’s car. Other officers are standing behind their car doors or elsewhere with their weapons drawn.

Biloxi police said Smith was getting out of his car, but it isn’t clear in the video.

Within seconds, smoke — possibly from a shot fired by the suspect from the driver’s side of the car — appears.

Law enforcement officials start shooting a barrage of bullets at the car.

Shortly after the gunfire, officers who fired the shots are seen waving to other officers to start moving in.

The video cuts off before authorities reach the vehicle after the shooting.

The video was posted to Facebook from Snapchat and has over 54,000 views. The 52-second video appears to be shot from a motorist in the westbound lane of I-10.

Gulfport police, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol took part in the chase. It’s unclear how many officers and from which agency took part in the shooting.

Biloxi police are handling the independent investigation into the shooting.

Biloxi police said in a release that they were notified at around 2:52 p.m. that Smith had been found on I-10 near Gulfport, heading east.

Various law enforcement agencies attempted to stop Smith, who had two flat tires.

Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene and the infant suffered critical injuries. The baby died of his injuries at a Mobile hospital early Tuesday morning.

Smith is a suspect in a double homicide that happened early Monday morning near Baker in rural East Baton Rouge Parish. He is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Christin Parker, 32, and her nephew, Brandon Parker, 26, before leaving with the couple’s baby.

Biloxi Police John Miller said a preliminary investigation indicates Smith drove into the median apparently in an attempt to get onto Interstate 10 westbound to continue to escape capture.

But, Miller said, it appears his car got stuck in the grass.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux had said early on “our top priority is locating that child safely.”

The Sun Herald reached to Miller on Tuesday for some updates, but have not yet heard back.