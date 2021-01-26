Man killed during shootout with Coast homeowner identified, police say

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Moss Point police have identified the suspect who was killed in a home invasion in Moss Point on Sunday, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding out more about his activities that day.

Kijuan Dukes, 20, of Natchez was found dead in the middle in the road after police say he and another unidentified suspect entered a house near Mills Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

One of the suspects in the break-in opened fire and injured the homeowner, who returned fire, police said in a news release.

The homeowner suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital.

Police had to run Dukes’ fingerprints because he had no forms of identification with him.

The homeowner is not currently facing any criminal charges, but a Jackson County grand jury will determine if any wrongdoing occurred or if the homeowner acted in self defense.

Moss Point investigators are working determine Dukes’ activities and his whereabouts prior to the incident.

If you have information on Dukes, call Moss Point police at 228-475-1711 or anonymously call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Moss Point Mayor Mario King announced Monday an 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew for all minors that went into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday. The curfew was set to run through Saturday night.

Moss Point police recently arrested 15-year-old Korey Camron Monroe, identified as a suspect in last week’s shooting death of Caleb Gabriel Lett.

“Our children, our Black children especially, are dying in our community,” King said. “If this isn’t a wake-up call for parents, our teachers, our community leaders, then that is a problem.”