Police search for 15-year-old on capital murder charge after teen killed in Moss Point

Moss Point police are searching for a 15-year-old who is alleged to have been involved in the Monday shooting death of 19-year-old Caleb Gabriel Lett.

Officers arrived on the scene of the shooting near Woodlawn Avenue at 8:22 p.m. Monday and found Lett, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene after the ambulance service was unable to resuscitate him.

Moss Point police believe Lett was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

Police named the suspect in the shooting as Korey Camron Monroe, 15, of Moss Point. An arrest warrant has been issued on a charge of capital murder.

Police are searching for Monroe, and a second person is wanted for questioning, but their name was not released.

“The Moss Point Police Department, family of the deceased and the greater community of Moss Point urge citizens to come forward with any additional information and the whereabouts of Korey Monroe,” Moss Point police said in a release.

If you have information, contact Det. Kevin Johnson or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1723.

You can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898 or visit the website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.