MS Coast homeowner shoots, kills one of 2 men during armed home invasion

One of two men accused in an armed home invasion in Moss Point was shot to death by a homeowner trying to protect himself after he’d been shot by one of the alleged intruders, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said in a release.

The home invasion occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mills Avenue, the release said.

Police went to scene after receiving a 911 call about shots fired in the area.

Police later determined the shooting happened shortly after the armed intruders went to the “targeted” home and met up with the homeowner, the release said.

One of the two suspects in the home invasion opened fire at the resident, injuring the homeowner, police said, though the person was able to return fire.

The suspect who was shot was found dead in the middle of the road, the release said.

The injured resident suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his wound and released.

The name of the suspects, including the fatally injured man, has not been released.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said the body has been sent to the state Crime Lab in Jackson for autopsy. In addition, he said, officials are running his fingerprints to try to confirm his identity since the deceased did not have any identification on him.

So far, the homeowner who shot and killed one of the armed suspects is not facing any criminal charges. Ultimately, a Jackson County grand jury will hear evidence in the case to determine if any criminal wrongdoing occurred or whether the victim simply acted in self-defense.

A capital murder and youth gun violence

The armed home invasion is the latest in a series of violent crimes that have plagued the River City for years, with many involving more and more young people.

Just a week ago, Moss Point police began a search for 15-year-old Korey Camron Monroe, identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Caleb Gabriel Lett.

Police have since arrested Monroe as an adult on a capital murder charge.

The death of 18-year-old Lett left yet another Coast community in mourning.

The teen had been shot to death in what police described as a suspected armed robbery near Woodlawn Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Jan. 18.

Monroe is believed to be among two people involved in the armed robbery and killing.

Community remembers Mr. Moss Point High School

In the aftermath of Lett’s killing, the Moss Point community came together for a candlelight vigil in his honor.

Lett has been a top student at Moss Point High School and had earned the respect of his fellow students and peers.

In fact, he had served as a member of the school’s student government group, was elected Mr. Moss Point High School, and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce had honored him as a Future Business Leader of America.

In his obituary, Lett’s family remembered him for his “tenacious and ambitious spirit.”

He had also been a member of the National Honor Society, the high school’s robotics teams and had been a member of the band, among other things.

At the time of Lett’s death, he was pursuing a degree in in computer engineering at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He attended church at St. Peter The Apostle’s Catholic Church in Pascagoula, where he served as a lector member of the choir and was an altar server.

“Anyone who knew Caleb Gabriel knew that his personality was much like his name,” his family said in his obituary. “He was faithful and devoted, bold and brave, headstrong and, at times, a bit of a knucklehead. Above all, he was full of so so much love and sincerity that apiece of him is left in every heart he has touched.”

To report information on criminal activity, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.