Pearl River man found guilty of murder after wife’s charred remains found in a bucket

A Pearl River County man has been found guilty in the 2018 murder of his wife, the Fifteenth Circuit Court District released Monday.

Charles Eugene Bowman, 61, was found guilty of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife Kathleen Bowman.

In June of 2018, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department went out to the Bowman home for a welfare check when they discovered Kathleen’s charred remains in a metal bucket.

Charles was named a suspect and fled being being found and arrested at a campsite in Bear Lake, Utah.

Investigators told the Sun Herald in 2018 that they found video surveillance showing Bowman had been staying at hotels within an hour’s drive of Salt Lake City and at the campground in the days before his arrest by the U.S. Marshals.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 23 before Circuit Court Judge Prentiss G. Harrell in Poplarville.