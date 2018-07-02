Charles Bowman, left, and Kathleen Bowman
Remains found in Pearl River County home are missing woman. Her husband in on the run, cops say

By Robn Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

July 02, 2018 03:57 PM

Pearl River County

Remains found in a Pearl River County house have been identified as homeowner Kathleen Bowman, who was reported missing last month.

Sheriff's investigators have upgraded an arrest warrant for her husband to a murder charge, investigator Marc Ogden said Monday. Charles Bowman had been sought on a charge of aggravated domestic assault since his wife was reported missing June 29.

Her adult children had last seen her on Mother's Day.

Pearl River County Deputy Coroner Albert Lee said remains found on the Bowman's property were identified Monday by experts at the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory.

"A forensic anthropologist and a forensic odontologist examined the remains we sent up and verified them through dental remains," Lee said.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Charles Bowman disappeared after deputies stopped by his home on Owl Hoot Road to check on his wife. He was gone by the time deputies returned with a search warrant.

Anyone with information on this case should call their local law enforcement office or the sheriff's department at 601-798-5528.

