Pearl River County man wanted in connection to wife’s death captured in Utah

A Pearl River County man wanted in connection to the death of his wife has been captured in Utah, officials say.
The Rich County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night Charles Eugene Bowman was apprehended in Rainbow Cove Campground in Bear Lake State Park after his vehicle was spotted there.
Bowman has been sought by authorities since his wife, Kathleen Bowman, was reported missing June 29.
U.S. Marshals located Bowman in Utah in early July, investigator Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office told the Sun Herald.
“They were able to find video footage of him at a gas station in Evanston, Wyoming, on June 30,” Ogden previously said. “He was also seen at a Walmart in the Salt Lake City area July 1.”
Human remains were found at a Pearl River County home and were later identified to belong to Kathleen.
Pearl River County Deputy Coroner Albert Lee previously told the Sun Herald the remains found on the Bowman’s property were identified by experts at the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory.
“A forensic anthropologist and a forensic odontologist examined the remains we sent up and verified them through dental remains,” Lee said July 2.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
Sun Herald reporter Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
