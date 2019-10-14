Moss Point police release body-camera video in officer shooting of Toussaint Sims

SHARE COPY LINK

The city of Moss Point on Monday released body-camera footage from the police officer who fatally shot and killed Toussaint Diamon Sims.

The video from Sgt. Lance Shipman’s body camera does not include any audio until after Sims, 27, was fatally shot the evening of Aug. 8.

The first time Shipman is heard in the video is when he approaches Sims and points to a nearby weapon, saying, “there’s the gun.”

What wasn’t included in the information released Monday was any other body-camera footage from other officers at the scene.

In addition, Moss Point police had no copies of footage from a home surveillance camera that Shipman’s attorney, Calvin Taylor, has said clearly showed Sims was armed with a loaded gun with an extended magazine.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took custody of the home surveillance video, but has not made it public.

A Jackson County grand jury last week cleared Shipman of any criminal wrongdoing in the fatal shooting after hearing from 25 witnesses, reviewing all video footage, and hearing other testimony from the MBI officer who headed up the investigation.

Since then, Sims’ family and their attorneys were allowed to review the video evidence.

Their lead counsel, Brian Dunn, of the Los Angeles-based The Cochran Firm, said the family does plan to file a lawsuit against the city and the officers involved.

The chase

Police have said they first tried to take Sims into custody after Moss Point and Pascagoula police spotted him at a convenience store, but Sims drove off.

A police chase followed, with officers driving at a speed of over 100 mph before a tire on Sims’ car blew out, the car went in a ditch and he jumped out and ran.

Shipman and another officer pulled out Tasers in their first to attempt to arrest Sims. But the officers said they dropped the Tasers and grabbed their guns after they saw Sims turn in their direction with a gun his hand.

Also known as “Dimesack” Sims, the 27-year-old had a history of arrests dating back to his early teens. He had also led authorities on at least two other police pursuits, according to police records obtained by the Sun Herald.

At the of his death, Sims was wanted on several felony charges and misdemeanor offenses.

In one case, Sims is accused of pistol-whipping a woman and punching her. He was wanted on a charge of aggravated domestic violence in that case.

In addition, police had issued warrants for his arrest on charges of burglary, felony fleeing from law enforcement, child endangerment and other charges.

