Family of man shot and killed by Moss Point police views body-camera video

The family of Toussaint Diamon Sims and their attorneys sat down with officials Thursday to review video of a Moss Point police officer fatally shooting Sims following an Aug. 8 police chase.

Sims’ mother, Keena Sims, was accompanied by her attorneys, Brian Dunn, lead counsel at The Cochran Firm in Los Angeles, and Carlos Moore, when she went to the District Attorney’s Office to watch video of her son’s shooting death.

The family has previously said they plan to file a $10 million lawsuit Sims’ death against the city of Moss Point, the mayor, the police department and Moss Point Police Officer Lancen Shipman, who fired the shots that killed Sims.

Jackson County-Moss Point NAACP President Curley Clark said he is waiting to see what the family thinks before deciding how to proceed.

A Jackson County grand jury last week cleared Shipman of any wrongdoing and noted in their report that Sims was wanted on several felony warrants and misdemeanor offenses and had a “firearm with an extended magazine in his hands.”

A representative for Dunn said he would make a statement after the video is released to the public Monday.

Moss Point Mayor Mario King and Police Chief Brandon Ashley did not return calls from the Sun Herald.

The shooting

Police had been looking for Sims on several felony warrants when they got a tip he was at a Pascagoula convenience store. Police tried to take Sims into custody at the store, but he took off.

A high-speed chase followed, the officer’s attorney, Calvin Taylor, said that ended when Sims’ tire blew out, his car went in a ditch and he got out and ran.

Shipman and another Moss Point police officer had their Tasers out when they first started chasing Sims, Taylor said, but dropped the Tasers and grabbed their guns when they saw Sim turn in their direction with what appeared to be gun in Sims’ hand.

Shipman fired several rounds at Sims until he fell to the ground. Police found his loaded gun near his body.