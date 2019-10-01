Grand jury clears Moss Point police officer of wrongdoing in fatal shooting

SHARE COPY LINK

A Jackson County grand jury has cleared Moss Police Police Officer Lancen Shipman of any criminal wrongdoing for the shooting death of Moss Point resident Toussaint Diamon Sims.

“I never had any doubt as I saw the video,” said Shipman’s attorney, Calvin Taylor, after confirming the grand jury ruling. “I have great confidence in grand juries.”

Taylor said early on that Shipman’s actions were justified because Sims had a loaded firearm that was found near his body after the Aug. 8 shooting.

The NAACP and attorneys for the Sims’ family have vowed to question the authenticity of Shipman’s body camera footage, alleging Moss Point police broke the chain of custody when it allowed Taylor to review it before it was secured by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. MBI conducted the independent investigation.

In addition, they said they had interviewed at least 14 witnesses who said Sims was not armed when Shipman shot and killed Sims.

The District Attorney’s Office has not yet released any information about the grand jury ruling.