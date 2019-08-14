Carlos Moore back on case with LA lawyers for family of man killed by Moss Point police

Attorney describes body camera footage from Moss Point officer-involved shooting Calvin Taylor, the attorney for the officer in the Moss Point officer-involved shooting, describes what he watched in the body camera footage from the high-speed chase to when the shots were fired. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Calvin Taylor, the attorney for the officer in the Moss Point officer-involved shooting, describes what he watched in the body camera footage from the high-speed chase to when the shots were fired.

In a new twist, Carlos Moore announced Wednesday he is now going to return as co-counsel for the family of the man shot to death by Moss Point police now that a fellow attorney from the Cochran firm in California has agreed to serve as lead counsel on the case.

The new lead attorney is Brian Dunn of Los Angeles. In addition, another law partner, James Bryant, also at the Cochran firm in Los Angles is assisting, Moore said. Moore is also a member of the Cochran firm, but his office is based in Clarksdale, where he is also a city judge.

“No one will fight harder to see that justice is serve and that we get to the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” Moore said.

On Tuesday, Moore said he was stepping down as attorney for Keena Sims because he is a first cousin of the family and did want to give the appearance of any impropriety by representing them.

Sims’s son, 27-year-old Toussaint Diamon Sims, was shot and killed by a Moss Point police officer Thursday following a vehicle and foot chase.

The family has already served a legal notice of their intent to sue Police Chief Brandon Ashley and the city of Moss Point over the shooting death.They are seeking $10 million in damages.

According to Ashley, Sims was armed and threatening to shoot an officer when the killing occurred.

Since the shooting, Moore said, the witnesses he has talked to has said Sims was not armed and threatening to shoot the officer at the time of his death.

Moore has called what happened to Sims a “cold-blooded murder.”

The officer’s attorney, Calvin Taylor, reviewed police body camera video of the police shooting and said the shooting was justified.

Moore and Sims’ family have not been able to see the footage.

I am pleased to announce that the Managing Partner of The Cochran Firm - California, Brian Dunn, out of Los Angeles is the new lead counsel for the Sims family. Because Mr. Dunn has agreed to come aboard the team, I am now officially back on the case as counsel for the family. — Judge Carlos Moore (@Esquiremoore) August 14, 2019

Moore had said Tuesday he didn’t have a case if he can’t see the body-camera footage.

“To make a fair assessment, I have to have the video,” he said. “And without the video, I do not know the totality of what happened on that ... evening.”

The Sun Herald will update this story.