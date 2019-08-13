Attorney representing family of man shot to death by Moss Point cop is stepping down

Lawyer for family of man shot by Moss Point police announces $10 million lawsuit At a press conference Monday afternoon, the Sims family attorney Carlos Moore announced intent to file a $10 million lawsuit, and he said he talked to new witness who saw the shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At a press conference Monday afternoon, the Sims family attorney Carlos Moore announced intent to file a $10 million lawsuit, and he said he talked to new witness who saw the shooting.

Carlos Moore told the Sun Herald on Tuesday that he is stepping down as attorney for the family of a man shot to death last week by Moss Point police.

Moore said he made the decision after he and Toussaint Diamon Sims’ family met with District Attorney Angel Myers-McIlrath.

Moore is taking himself off the case to avoid any appearance of impropriety because he’s related to the family, he said.

“And so this is my last press conference, I believe to it’s in the best interest of the family to have an attorney that’s not related to them,” he said in Moss Point on Tuesday morning.

Keena Sims, the mother of Toussaint Sims, said she intends to hire another attorney and pursue a $10 million lawsuit against the city, Mayor Mario King, Police Chief Brandon Ashley and the officer involved in the fatal shooting.

Moore said the meeting with Myers-McIlrath and her staff went well. The family will be able to see the body camera footage from the shooting once a grand jury reviews the evidence and decides whether or not the shooting was justified.

Moore said he doesn’t have a case to pursue at this point if he can’t see the body camera video.

“ To make a fair assessment, I have to have the video,” he said. “And without the video, I do not know the totality of what happened on that ... evening.”

Myers-McIlrath released a statement Tuesday after the controversial shooting. She said specific rules prevent her or her office from releasing certain information to the public, including, but not limited to, evidence presented in ongoing proceedings.

“As District Attorney, I assure you that any officer-involved shooting will be presented to the grand jury,” Myers-McIlrath said. “I am confident the circumstances surrounding the death of Toussaint Sims are being thoroughly investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. While I understand this is a matter of public concern, the Mississippi Rules of Professional Conduct limit what information can be released.”

