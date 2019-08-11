Family, attorney demand action after man shot by Moss Point police officer

Family, supporters rally for ‘justice’ for man killed in Moss Point officer-involved shooting The family of Diamon Sims and Carlos Moore, the family's attorney, called for "justice" at a rally in Moss Point Sunday after the 27-year-old was killed in an officer-involved shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The family of Diamon Sims and Carlos Moore, the family's attorney, called for "justice" at a rally in Moss Point Sunday after the 27-year-old was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

The family of the man shot to death by Moss Point police held a press conference Sunday to demand action over the killing.

Their attorney, Carlos Moore, called for the firing of the officer who shot and killed 27-year-old Moss Point resident Toussaint Diamon Sims.

He is also asking for the resignation of Police Chief Brandon Ashley, saying the chief is “best friends” with the officer.

“We are hoping there will be an arrest this week,” Moore said. “It’s clear a murder was committed.”

He called for emergency meeting of city officials by noon Monday.

Seven witnesses, he said, have come forward to say that Sims was not armed and threatening police officers at the time of the shooting.

Sims’ mother, Keena Sims, said she had not been allowed to see her son’s body since the shooting.

“For me to see him (her son’s face) on the news, his name flash and all that I’ve seen is a tennis shoe and denied my rights to my child. I still haven’t heard what he did. Five (shots) in the back. My child could be your child, anybody’s child.”

Sims’ family is planning a sit-in at City Hall beginning at noon Monday.

Police first tried to arrest Sims on felony warrants after they spotted him at a Pascagoula convenience store Thursday night, Ashley has said. Sims drove off, but ditched the car at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Second Street, where he jumped out and ran.

Ashley said Sims was armed and pointed his gun at the officer in threatening manner when the shooting happened.

Attorney Calvin Taylor is representing the officer involved and reviewed the body camera footage. He said Sims was armed with what appeared to be a .9 mm firearm with a clip capable of firing dozens of rounds at at time.

Taylor said the shooting was justified.

Moore made the demands during a press conference Sunday, where a crowd of supporters, including officials with the NAACP, had gathered to show their support for the family to demand justice.

Sims was described by his family as loving son, brother and father of two.