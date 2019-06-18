Ex-boyfriend of Biloxi native Kelei Morris convicted of capital murder in her killing

Death penalty in Mississippi: What you need to know Mississippi is one of 29 states that allows the death penalty. Here is what you need to know about what crimes can lead to a death penalty sentencing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mississippi is one of 29 states that allows the death penalty. Here is what you need to know about what crimes can lead to a death penalty sentencing.

The man accused of hiring a hit man to kill former Biloxi resident Kelei Morris in 2017 has been found guilty of capital murder, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s office.

The verdict comes less than a year after Steven Mason was indicted on the charge after hiring Adam Miller to kill Morris. Mason and Morris dated briefly before she broke up with him.

Morris, a former dancer at Kelli’s Steps dance school in Biloxi, was shot in the head Feb. 2, 2015, outside of her Mobile apartment complex. She died the next day at a Mobile hospital.

She attended the University of South Alabama after graduating from St. Patrick High School in 2009. Morris, 23, was a respiratory therapist at Mobile Infirmary Medical Center.

In June 2017, a Mobile County grand jury indicted Mason on the three new counts of solicitation for murder for allegedly trying to have witnesses in the case killed, according to NBC 15 in Mobile.

This is the second time Mason has been convicted of murder.

In 2002, Mason shot his 17-year-old girlfriend, Mesha Anglin, in the head. A judge granted him juvenile-offender status on the murder conviction and sentenced him to three years in prison.

Mason was a nurse for the Singing River Hospital System in Jackson County when he was arrested on a murder charge in March 2017. His criminal record didn’t show up on a background check because he was prosecuted as a juvenile, an SRHS spokeswoman told the Sun Herald.

He will face sentencing in July.

Miller was extradited from Colorado in April 2017 to also face a murder charge. Miller has not gone to trial on his murder charge.