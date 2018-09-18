They dated a few months. He ordered a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend, indictment says.

A man waiting trial in the killing of former Biloxi resident Kelei Morris now faces a capital murder charge — for allegedly hiring someone to kill Morris, who had broken up with him.
Steve Mason was indicted Sept. 13 on the new charge by a Mobile County, Ala., grand jury, Fox10 News says.
Morris, a former dancer at Kelli’s Steps dance school in Biloxi, was shot in the head Feb. 2, 2015, outside Arlington Park Apartments on Grelot Road, where she lived. She died the next day at a Mobile hospital. It would take a couple of years for Mason to be arrested and to face three different indictments.
Capital murder is a murder that occurs during the act of another felony. In this case, the underlying crime is organizing a contract killing, according to the indictment.
The charge carries a potential death sentence.
Morris had dated Mason a few months but broke off their relationship.
Mason hired Adam Miller to kill her, according to the indictment, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
The 23-year-old Morris was a graduate of St. Patrick Catholic High School in Biloxi and the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Before that, she attended Nativity B.V.M. Elementary School in Biloxi.
Morris was a respiratory therapist at Mobile Infirmary hospital, where Mason was nurse.
Morris was a nurse for the Singing River Hospital System in Jackson County when he was arrested on a murder charge on March 20, 2017.
Mason has been convicted of murder before.
In June 2002, Mason shot his 17-year-old girlfriend, Mesha Anglin, in the head as he stood outside her bedroom window in Mobile. Mason was 18 at the time. A judge granted him juvenile-offender status on a murder conviction and sentenced him to three years in prison, the Mobile County DA’s Office confirmed after Mason’s arrest in Morris’ killing.
Mason’s criminal record didn’t show up on a background check check for his job with the SRHS because he was prosecuted as a juvenile, an SRHS spokeswoman has told the Sun Herald.
Morris was an only child, the daughter of Kent and Waion Morris.
After Mason’s arrest, Morris’ close friend Naquel Bennett of Biloxi told the Sun Herald that Morris had dated Mason a few months or less.
“She didn’t want the relationship to go any further,” Bennett said. “She wouldn’t have dated a killer.”
Bennett’s mother, Monique Pietrowski, told the Sun Herald that Morris “put God first and she was always kind. I never even saw her get angry. “Kelei was classy in every sense of the word.”
Since Mason’s arrest, he has been indicted on the murder charge and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder. The second indictment alleged he asked a former jail inmate to have three witnesses killed.
It’s unclear when Mason will be set for trial. He is being held at the Mobile County Metro Jail.
