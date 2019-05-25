Mississippi lawmaker accused of punching wife issues joint statement with her, does not apologize

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

The Lucedale lawmaker facing a domestic violence charge after allegedly punching his wife has issued a statement along with his wife.

State Rep. Doug Mcleod did not apologize for his actions, according to the statements published in the George County Times.

He said there are “many fabrications and misrepresentations” in the media and on social media. Michelle McLeod also mentions “misleading reporting” and said, “We would ask that you reserve judgment and request that the you respect our family and our family’s privacy.”

The Sun Herald first published the contents of the sheriff’s report taken after the incident at their house last Saturday night, May 18. According to the investigative report, a drunken Mcleod punched his wife in the face, bloodying her nose. He told officers he felt it was taking her too long to undress for sex.

“We are not the people who have recently been displayed in certain stories,” said Michelle McLeod. “While Doug nor I claim to be perfect, the twisting of information has misrepresented me and the truth. .”

The Republican lawmaker also thanked the community for their “thoughts and prayers” and asked for continued thoughts and prayers for their family.

