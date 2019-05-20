State representative arrested in George County. Here’s more.

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

State Rep. Douglas McLeod, a Republican, was arrested Sunday, records show.







According to the George County jail records, McLeod, 58, was picked up late Saturday night on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. He was out of jail Monday on bond.







Details about what led to the arrest had not been released Monday.







McLeod, of Lucedale, has been a state representative since 2012. His district encompasses residents in George, Jackson, Stone and Forrest counties.