Crime
State representative arrested in George County. Here’s more.
How to support victims of domestic abuse
Up Next
State Rep. Douglas McLeod, a Republican, was arrested Sunday, records show.
According to the George County jail records, McLeod, 58, was picked up late Saturday night on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. He was out of jail Monday on bond.
Details about what led to the arrest had not been released Monday.
McLeod, of Lucedale, has been a state representative since 2012. His district encompasses residents in George, Jackson, Stone and Forrest counties.
Comments