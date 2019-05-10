Home security camera captured alleged gunman, 3 others hours after Biloxi officer’s killing

Who is Darian Atkinson? Darian Atkinson, 19, is a Biloxi man charged with capital murder in the "ambush" killing of Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Darian Atkinson, 19, is a Biloxi man charged with capital murder in the "ambush" killing of Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen.

Hours after the ambush-style killing of Patrolman Robert “Mac” McKeithen, a home security camera captured footage of the alleged shooter and three of his accomplices.

Capital murder suspect 19-year-old Darian Atkinson and three others — who have been arrested on accessory charges — can be seen in the footage walking down a street near the home of one of Atkinson’s relatives off Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi. In court documents, Atkinson listed the address as his own, though he later claimed he had been homeless.

The footage from around 1 a.m. that Monday morning shows Atkinson, his brother, Davian Atkinson, 21, and at least two others, Joshua Michael Kovach, 21, and Dalentez Latavian Brice, 20.

Atkinson was no longer wearing the red beanie cap pictured on police surveillance video released to the public before his capture. It showed the teen walking into the Lopez Quave Public Safety Center on Sunday night, police say. Minutes later, around 10 p.m., officials say the video shows Atkinson sneaking up on McKeithen from behind and firing multiple rounds before running away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

McKeithen was standing near his police-issued SUV after he had gotten a flat tire and returned to the station.

Four men have been arrested on accessory charges, including Andre Sullivan, 18, who was picked late Thursday night were in court Friday morning.

Kovach, Brice and Sullivan are accused of giving Darian Atkinson a change of clothes so he could disguise himself to avoid capture.

In addition, Atkinson’s brother, Davian Atkinson, is accused of giving his younger brother a ride after the killing and allowing him to use a cellphone.

A GoFundMe account had been set up by supporters of Darian Atkinson and his brother to help pay for the costs to hire their own attorneys, but GoFundme shut down the account.

If convicted of capital murder, Darian Atkinson could face a death sentence.





The accessory charges carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Gulfport police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are heading up the investigation with assistance from other agencies.

McKeithen is the fifth Biloxi police officer to die in the line of duty. His funeral services are set Monday in Biloxi.