1,000 vehicles expected for Robert McKeithen funeral procession. Here’s what to know.
Fallen officer Robert McKeithen’s body, draped in flag, is home in Biloxi
As many as 1,000 vehicles are expected to be included in the funeral procession of fallen Biloxi police officer Robert “Mac” McKeithen, Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel said.
The funeral, set for Monday, is being handled by Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home.
Creel said the route for the processional will be announced by the city Friday morning. A map will be provided.
Here’s what you need to know about the funeral and processional.
“It’s going to be a somber day for people,” Creel said.
Funeral
- There will be a small procession about 7:30 a.m. Monday from the funeral home on Howard Avenue to the the church as McKeithen’s body is moved. A member of the Biloxi Police Department Honor Guard, who has stood vigil since the shooting, will accompany the procession.
- Public visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Baptist Church of Biloxi, 1560 Popps Ferry Road.
- Church service at 12:30 p.m., First Baptist Church of Biloxi, 1560 Popps Ferry Road.
- Burial to begin after processional at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Avenue.
- Police will assist with parking, Creel said.
Flag salutes
- One will be at the church.
- Another will take place at the Biloxi Lighthouse.
Processional
- As of Thursday, nearly 300 motorcycles and 300 law enforcement patrol units have confirmed to be part of the processional, Creel said.
- As many as 1,000 vehicles are expected.
- The processional is set to be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will be two lanes the entire route.
- As of Thursday, the route is planned to start from the church at Popps Ferry Road, north on Cedar Lake Road, east on Interstate 10, south on Interstate 110, to U.S. 90 west to Veterans Avenue to Biloxi National Cemetery.
- Traffic will be stopped during the processional, Creel said.
- Biloxi Police Honor Guard will provide the honors at the cemetery, with a 21 gun salute, folding of the flag, Final Roll Call and Taps.
“With all the traffic, we just hope people will be patient,” Creel said.
Sun Herald will update this story with any new information.
