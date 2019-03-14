Gun ‘recklessly discharged’ with toddler in the room when 16-year-old shot in Gulfport, officials say

Gulfport teen Imani Rogers was in a bedroom with several others, including a 2-year-old child, when she was shot in the back of the head, according to authorities.

When police got the home on Crestview Drive on Friday night, they found the 16-year-old West Harrison High School student’s body on the bedroom floor with a 9 mm shell casing nearby, court papers say.

Police found the 9 mm handgun believed to be used in the shooting in a second bedroom.

Police did a sweep of the home and recovered two other handguns in a shed outside.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald

Latavion Devon Shawn Bland, 17, has been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault in the shooting. The charge could be upgraded if Rogers doesn’t survive.

Rumors of Rogers’ death have been circulating on social media, but officials have not confirmed her passing.

Bland, court records say, shot Rogers when his gun “recklessly discharged.”

Police initially arrested Deontedrique Sa’won Magee, 20, of Gulfport, as the alleged shooter but later learned he and two minors had lied to authorities during questioning.

Police arrested Magee and the two minors on charges of hindering prosecution.

The minors are being prosecuted as juveniles.

Magee is out jail on bond.

Bland is being held at the Harrison County jail.

Justice Court Judge Dianne Ladner set Bland’s bond at $300,000.

The investigation is continuing.