New suspect emerges in Gulfport shooting of 16-year-old girl. 2 minors face charges.

A Gulfport man initially accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl in the head is now facing an amended charge of hindering prosecution, Gulfport Police Sgt. James Griffin said.
Deontedrique Sa’won Magee, 20, was initially arrested on a charge of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting Friday at a home in the 16000 block Crestview Drive.
After the arrest, police investigators determined Magee and two teens, both minors, had lied to authorities during questioning in an effort to mislead investigators.
As a result, police arrested Magee and both minors of charges of hindering prosecution. The aggravated assault charge is no longer pending against Magee.
However, as the investigation continued, Griffin said, police identified Latavion Bland, 17, of Gulfport, as the suspected shooter. He has been arrested and charged as an adult with aggravated assault. He is being held at the Harrison County jail.
The investigation was ongoing Tuesday.
The shooting victim remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition.
To report information, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.
