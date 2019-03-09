Crime

Gulfport teen is critically injured in shooting, police say.

By Margaret Baker

March 09, 2019 01:51 PM

A Gulfport teen was in critical condition Saturday from a gunshot wound to the head, Gulfport police said a news release.

Police said the girl, 16, was shot sometime around 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 16000 block of Crestview Drive.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene and identified Dontedrique Da’won Magee, 20, of Gulfport, as the suspected shooter.

Magee was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault.

He is being held at the Harrison County jail. His bond is set at $250,000.

The identity of the shooting victim was not released.

The shooting is among a growing number of violent crimes reported in the city.

So far this year, Gulfport police have investigated five homicides.

To report tips about this crime or others, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

