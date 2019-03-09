Gulfport teen is critically injured in shooting, police say.

A Gulfport teen was in critical condition Saturday from a gunshot wound to the head, Gulfport police said a news release.
Police said the girl, 16, was shot sometime around 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 16000 block of Crestview Drive.
Police recovered a firearm at the scene and identified Dontedrique Da’won Magee, 20, of Gulfport, as the suspected shooter.
Magee was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
He is being held at the Harrison County jail. His bond is set at $250,000.
The identity of the shooting victim was not released.
The shooting is among a growing number of violent crimes reported in the city.
So far this year, Gulfport police have investigated five homicides.
To report tips about this crime or others, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Comments