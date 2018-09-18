Masked woman who held up a Coast nightclub robbed two other stores, cops say

A woman accused in a masked armed robbery at an Ocean Springs lounge also wore a black mask covering her face when she robbed clerks at two Biloxi businesses, police said.
The 19-year-old Pascagoula woman is accused of robbing the Arcade Book Store on Pass Road about 12:30 a.m. July 1, according to Biloxi police Maj. Christopher De Back. The store is an adult entertainment service near Iberville Drive,
Three hours later, at 3:30 a.m., she is believed to have been involved in a holdup at Rumours Lounge in Ocean Springs, police there say. The lounge is near Center Drive on Bienville Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90.
And on the Fourth of July, she allegedly robbed another store clerk at gunpoint — at Biloxi Food Mart, a store on Rodenberg Avenue near U.S. 90, De Back said. The mask used was the same in all three holdups, De Back said.
Ocean Springs police had arrested Morgan on July 5 in connection with the Rumours Lounge holdup. While in jail, she forcibly grabbed a corrections officer’s Taser while he was handing out food on July 10, but the officer gained control of her and the Taser, according to Ocean Springs police.
Morgan also faces charges of aggravated assault and attempted escape from the Taser incident.
Biloxi police linked her to the armed holdups at the two stores, De Back said.
Police obtained arrest warrants and took her into custody Tuesday after she posted bond on the Ocean Springs charges, he said.
Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong has ordered Morgan held with no bond.
She will remain at the Harrison County jail pending court action on the Biloxi charges.
