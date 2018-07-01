McClatchy
Ocean Springs police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Rumours Lounge

By Yolanda Cruz

July 01, 2018 12:19 PM

The Ocean Springs Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect in an early morning armed robbery.

Officers responded to Rumours Lounge at 3540 Bienville Blvd around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Det. Sgt. Terry Hines.

Hines said witnesses reported the suspect wore a mask across his or her face and a hoodie. The suspect displayed a handgun during the robbery and demanded money from the victim.

The suspect left the scene in a red Toyota Camry Solara, Hines said. Officers pursued the vehicle but stopped for public safety reasons.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @_YolandaCruz_

